Home  » Movies » Janhvi, Sundari In Hot Pink

Janhvi, Sundari In Hot Pink

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read
August 25, 2025 12:12 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have a new goal. She wants to look like the sundari she is in her new film, Param Sundari.

So she has been promoting her film looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

This one is a linen lehenga by Anavila.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi and Sidharth Malhotra took their film promotions to New Delhi, where they worshipped at a gurdwara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

They indulged their sweet tooth by munching on cotton candy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Waving to spectators, and dancing to songs from the movie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Pretty in pink.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Taking a break to unwind with friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A new day, a new look.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari releases on August 29.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
