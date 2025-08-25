Janhvi, Sundari In Hot Pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have a new goal. She wants to look like the sundari she is in her new film, Param Sundari.

So she has been promoting her film looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

This one is a linen lehenga by Anavila.

Janhvi and Sidharth Malhotra took their film promotions to New Delhi, where they worshipped at a gurdwara.

They indulged their sweet tooth by munching on cotton candy.

Waving to spectators, and dancing to songs from the movie.

Pretty in pink.

Taking a break to unwind with friends.

A new day, a new look.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari releases on August 29.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff