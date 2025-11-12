HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Janhvi-Shikhar Cuddle Up At Boney Kapoor's Party

Janhvi-Shikhar Cuddle Up At Boney Kapoor's Party

November 12, 2025 11:16 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Boney Kapoor turned 70 on November 11, and his family threw him an intimate birthday party.

Family members posted pictures from the celebrations, and one especially stood out from the rest!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Boney shares a moment with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Anshula wishes her father, 'Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are @boney.kapoor You've given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you.'

Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor posts, 'Happy Birthday, Dad. You've spent your life building, creating, giving to family, to films, to everyone who crosses your path. Thank you for teaching me what it means to show up with heart, to keep evolving, and to always move forward. I'm proud to be your son.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Boney with his younger brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor posts a warm wish: 'Happy 70th, Boney! Hard to believe how many memories, laughs, and adventures we've lived through together. Grateful for every bit of it -- the highs, the lows, and everything that shaped us along the way. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and good health always.'

Sanjay Kapoor, who is a decade younger than Boney, addressed him as 'father', writing, 'Happy 70th birthday big brother/father.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's cute picture cuddling up to beau Shikhar Pahariya has got netizens sitting up and taking note.

Left to right, kneeling: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney's brother-in-law Sandeep Marwah.

Standing: Shikhar Pahariya, Janvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Boney's sister Reena Marwah, Boney and Anshula Kapoor.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

