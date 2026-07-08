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Janhvi-Shanaya Look Stunning At Anshula's Wedding Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES Updated: July 08, 2026 13:51 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor wed Rohan Thakkar on July 6, and her large family made sure it was a grand celebration. The festivities continued with her wedding reception at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel on July 7.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding, offering unconditional support to the bride.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Anshula's cousinn Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in silver and black lehenga.

 

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

Newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar at the wedding reception.

Anshula describes her Amit Aggarwal sari outfit in a long post: 'For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense.

'When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me -- I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am.

'Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, @amitaggarwalofficial deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement.

'It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that's exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that's ahead.

'Thank you Amit for creating something so deeply meaningful and to @mohitrai & @ruchikrishnastyles for helping bring this vision to life.'

 

Boney Kapoor

Father of the bride, Boney Kapoor.

 

Arjun Kapoor

Anshula's proud brother Arjun Kapoor.

 

Anil Kapoor

Chachu Anil Kapoor.

 

Sanjay Kapoor with Jahaan Kapoor

Chachu Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan Kapoor.

 

Mohit Marwah

Cousin Mohit Marwah.

 

Bhumi Pednekkar

 

Bhumi Pednekkar.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh

 

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Bhavana and Chunky Pandey

 

Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

 

Rekha

 

Rekha.

 

Varun Dhawan

 

Varun Dhawan.

 

Anjini Dhawan

 

His niece Anjini Dhawan.

 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi

 

Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Tanishaa Santoshi

 

Tanishaa Santoshi.

 

Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol

 

Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

 

Atlee with wife Krishna Priya

 

Atlee with wife Krishna Priya.

 

Nupur Sanon with Stebin Ben

 

Nupur Sanon with Stebin Ben.

 

Padmini Kolhapure with Pradeep Sharma

 

Padmini Kolhapure with Pradeep Sharma.

 

Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia Kapoor.

 

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar

 

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar.

 

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

 

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Bobby Deol

 

Bobby Deol.

 

Rajat Sharma and Gulshan Grover

 

Rajat Sharma and Gulshan Grover.

 

Jackie Shroff with Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakker

 

Jackie Shroff presents a plant to the bride and groom.

 

Kunal Kapoor

 

Kunal Kapoor.

 

Rajat Rawail with his wife Bhawna Dhowan Rawail and daughter Gehna

 

Rajat Rawail with wife Bhawna Dhowan Rawail, right, and daughter Gehna, left.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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