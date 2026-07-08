Janhvi-Shanaya Look Stunning At Anshula's Wedding Reception

Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Anshula Kapoor wed Rohan Thakkar on July 6, and her large family made sure it was a grand celebration. The festivities continued with her wedding reception at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel on July 7.

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding, offering unconditional support to the bride.

Anshula's cousinn Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in silver and black lehenga.

Newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar at the wedding reception.

Anshula describes her Amit Aggarwal sari outfit in a long post: 'For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense.

'When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me -- I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am.

'Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, @amitaggarwalofficial deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement.

'It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that's exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that's ahead.

'Thank you Amit for creating something so deeply meaningful and to @mohitrai & @ruchikrishnastyles for helping bring this vision to life.'

Father of the bride, Boney Kapoor.

Anshula's proud brother Arjun Kapoor.

Chachu Anil Kapoor.

Chachu Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan Kapoor.

Cousin Mohit Marwah.

Bhumi Pednekkar.

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

Rekha.

Varun Dhawan.

His niece Anjini Dhawan.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Elnaaz Norouzi.

Tanishaa Santoshi.

Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

Atlee with wife Krishna Priya.

Nupur Sanon with Stebin Ben.

Padmini Kolhapure with Pradeep Sharma.

Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia Kapoor.

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Bobby Deol.

Rajat Sharma and Gulshan Grover.

Jackie Shroff presents a plant to the bride and groom.

Kunal Kapoor.

Rajat Rawail with wife Bhawna Dhowan Rawail, right, and daughter Gehna, left.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff