Janhvi Scores A Big Win

The Showsha Reel awards 2025 saw a splash of glamour on the red carpet, as Bollywood actors lent some star appeal.

Janhvi Kapoor won the Best Actress award for her sports movie, Mr And Mrs Mahi.

Rajkummar Rao was honoured with the Best Actor award for Stree 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan took home the Best Actress and Best Actor awards respectively for their spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Director duo Raj and DK took home the Best Director award.

Kesav Binoy Kiron and Preeti Panigrahi won the Best Debut, Male and Female, awards for their coming-of-age film, Girls Will Be Girls.

The movie also won the Best Film award.

Kani Kasruti won the Best Actress award for Girls Will Be Girls for her restrained performance as the mother.

Krystal D'Souza.

Aditi Rao Hydari won the OTT Star Of The Year for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Jaideep Ahlawat won the male counterpart for his work in The Broken News 2 and Maharaja.

Guneet Monga's thrilling time travel series Gyaarah Gyaarah won the Best Series award. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives won the Best Ensemble Cast award.

Pankaj Tripathi bags the Entertainer of the Year award.

Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta won the Rising Star (Female) award.

Raveena Tandon receives the Reel Icon honour.

Jyothika won the Best Supporting Actor for her role in the biopic, Shaitaan.

Ravi Kishan won the male counterpart award for Laapataa Ladies.

Amar Kaushik's blockbuster Stree 2 won the Best Film award.

Kabir Khan won the Best Director award for his sports biopic, Chandu Champion.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com