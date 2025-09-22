Janhvi, Ranbir, Tiger's Modi Moment

Bollywood folk attended the screening of the musical saga Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Sunday.

The musical is written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and is based on Prime Minister Modi's life, portraying his journey from childhood and highlighting his political career.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Anjini Dhawan.

Raveena Tandon.

Shriya Saran.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor.

Sunil Grover.

Vikrant Massey.

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Manjeet and Rajkumar Hirani.

Sargun and Ravi Dubey.

Shefali Shah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Manoj Muntashir.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff