Janhvi-Khushi Get Emotional At Grandmother's Funeral

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor passed away aged 90 on Friday, May 2.

Friends and colleagues from the industry rallied around the Kapoor family at the funeral on May 3 and also visiting their home to offer condolences.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have worked together in several films Ram Lakhan, Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Trimurti, Karma, Kala Bazaar and Andhar Bahar.

Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's wife, left.

Sonam Kapoor arrives with brother-in-law Karan Boolani following closely behind.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor get emotional at their grandmother's funeral.

Watch: An ambulance decorated with white flowers carries Nirmal Kapoor to the Vile Parle crematorium, northwest Mumbai.

Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanies the sisters.

Boney Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor's eldest child.

Arjun Kapoor with cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala. Mohit's mother Reena Marwah is Nirmal Kapoor's only daughter.

Anshula Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, with their son Jahan and daughter Shanaya.

Rani Mukerji.

Fardeen Khan.

Arbaaz Khan.

Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher.

Anupam and Anil are close friends, having worked in many films together.

Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani and sister Zoya.

Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly.

Baba Azmi.

Tanvi Kapoor.

Veer Pahariya.

Rinzing Denzongpa.

Karan Johar.

Ayan Mukerji.

Sham Kaushal, centre.

Anees Bazmee, left.

Quite a few film folk, like Ananya Pandey, visited Nirmal Kapoor's home on May 2 to offer their respects.

Watch Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt arrive

Vedang Raina.

Farah Khan.

Javed Akhtar with Rumi Jaffery.

Arjun Kapoor with uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff