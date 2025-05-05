HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Janhvi-Khushi Get Emotional At Grandmother's Funeral

Janhvi-Khushi Get Emotional At Grandmother's Funeral

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 13:32 IST

x

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor passed away aged 90 on Friday, May 2.

Friends and colleagues from the industry rallied around the Kapoor family at the funeral on May 3 and also visiting their home to offer condolences.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have worked together in several films Ram Lakhan, Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Trimurti, Karma, Kala Bazaar and Andhar Bahar.

 

Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's wife, left.

 

Sonam Kapoor arrives with brother-in-law Karan Boolani following closely behind.

 

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

 

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor get emotional at their grandmother's funeral.

Watch: An ambulance decorated with white flowers carries Nirmal Kapoor to the Vile Parle crematorium, northwest Mumbai.

 

Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanies the sisters.

 

Boney Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor's eldest child.

 

Arjun Kapoor with cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala. Mohit's mother Reena Marwah is Nirmal Kapoor's only daughter.

 

Anshula Kapoor.

 

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, with their son Jahan and daughter Shanaya.

 

Rani Mukerji.

 

Fardeen Khan.

 

Arbaaz Khan.

 

Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher.

Anupam and Anil are close friends, having worked in many films together.

 

Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani and sister Zoya.

 

Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly.

 

Baba Azmi.

 

Tanvi Kapoor.

 

Veer Pahariya.

 

Rinzing Denzongpa.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Ayan Mukerji.

 

Sham Kaushal, centre.

 

Anees Bazmee, left.

 

Quite a few film folk, like Ananya Pandey, visited Nirmal Kapoor's home on May 2 to offer their respects.

 

Watch Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt arrive

 

Vedang Raina.

 

Farah Khan.

 

Javed Akhtar with Rumi Jaffery.

 

Arjun Kapoor with uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sonam Kapoor is a better actor than Anil'
'Sonam Kapoor is a better actor than Anil'
Pix: Bollywood at Surinder Kapoor's funeral
Pix: Bollywood at Surinder Kapoor's funeral
'Remakes are reassuring'
'Remakes are reassuring'
'I have been trendy without knowing it'
'I have been trendy without knowing it'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 2

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 3

Motorola Unveils Razr 60 Series Globally

VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla0:53

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla

Unseasonal fog covers Rajasthan's Mount Abu2:19

Unseasonal fog covers Rajasthan's Mount Abu

Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja in Haridwar2:20

Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD