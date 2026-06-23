Janhvi-Khushi Enjoy Anshula's Wedding Celebrations

'For Punjabi brides, Phulkari has long been part of life's most meaningful milestones, and I couldn't think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro.'

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have started their pre-wedding celebrations.

Maheep Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities.

The couple held their Gor Dhana ceremony last October.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities have begun, and the family is making sure it's grand.

The celebrations started with a prayer, with the Mata Ki Chowki, and we got a glimpse of it. But wait, there's more, and Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor give us a pose.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Antara Motiwala Marwah and Shanaya Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Stylist Mohit Rai describes the bride's outfit: 'Loveliest of lovelies @anshulakapoor kickstarts her wedding festivities in an authentically heritage and classic ITRH Jadau, tissue brocade, with a vibrant Phulkari dupatta. Crafted for love with @itrh_ridhibansal.'

IMAGE: Kunal Rawal, his wife Arpita Mehta, Anshula Kapoor with brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara Motiwala Marwah, Jahan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Costume designer Ridhi Bansal gives a more detailed description of Anshula's outfit, 'For her wedding festivities, Anshula Kapoor wears our bespoke creation in regal shades of gold, defined by ITRH Jadau and intricate handcrafted embroidery.

'Banarasi silk tissue brocades are detailed with ghungroo, zardosi, mirror, and polki work, paired with a handcrafted Phulkari dupatta that brings a layered sense of culture and heritage. Honouring individuality and the spirit of celebration through a coming together of tradition, warmth, and understated opulence.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula shares pictures and writes, 'Our wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki lovingly hosted by Rohan's family.

'Wearing a Phulkari dupatta felt especially meaningful for the occasion. Deeply rooted in Punjabi tradition, it is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and blessings passed down through generations of women.

For Punjabi brides, Phulkari has long been part of life's most meaningful milestones, and I couldn't think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro. Thank you @itrhofficial @mohitrai @ruchikrishnastyles @nannikabhuptani @itrh_ridhibansal for making me the most beautiful lehenga of my dreams this is wearable art woven with such love and impeccable attention to detail. I'm obsessed!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff