Janhvi's 'Emotional' Scenes Added To Peddi

Director Buchi Babu Sana has revised his film Peddi by adding new emotional scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, with the updated version set to release on June 17.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi.

Key Points Director Buchi Babu Sana has added three new scenes to Peddi, including two featuring Janhvi Kapoor and one with Jagapathi Babu, for a revised theatrical release on June 17.

The decision to add emotional scenes comes after criticism regarding the original cut's portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor.

Lyricist Anantha Sriram publicly defended Buchi Babu Sana, stating he disagreed with the apology for 'objectifying' the leading lady and advocating for creative freedom.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi.

Director Buchi Babu Sana is still scrambling to rescue his film Peddi from the uproar over Janhvi Kapoor's misogynist presentation in the film.

After he altered some scenes featuring his leading lady and apologised for it, the director has added some of her 'emotional scenes'.

The new revised cut of Peddi arrives in theatres on June 17.

The updated version will include three scenes that were omitted from the original theatrical release, two scenes featuring Janhvi and one featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu.

Lyricist Defends Director's Vision

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi.

Not everyone is happy with Bachi Babu's apology.

On Sunday, the makers addressed the media at a success celebration of the film in Hyderabad.

During the event, Peddi lyricist Anantha Sriram declared he did not like the director's apology for objectifying his leading lady, even though he spoke in his support.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in Peddi.

'A character behaves in some way... that is the director's imagination. It is a character created with that imagination,' Sriram said at the event in Telugu.

'Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one... Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions.'

'Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this, what have we done to creativity?'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff