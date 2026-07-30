Janhvi Kapoor's Date With Spider-Man

Film folk attended a special screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day -- read the review here! -- and sportingly even wore the Spidey colours! Take a look.

Key Points Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releaseD in India on July 30.

Janhvi Kapoor takes her chances with not one but two Spider-Mans!

Avneet Kaur.

Aamna Sharif.

Vedhika.

Mahima Makwana.

Ruhanika Dhawan.

Kubbra Sait.

Maanvi Gagroo.

Pooja Gor.

Dabboo Ratnani arrives with his children Kiara and Shivaan.

Babil Khan.

Divyendu and Abhishek Banerjee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff