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Janhvi Kapoor's Date With Spider-Man

By REDIFF MOVIES July 30, 2026 13:48 IST 1 Minute Read
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Film folk attended a special screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day -- read the review here! -- and sportingly even wore the Spidey colours! Take a look.

Key Points

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day releaseD in India on July 30.
 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor takes her chances with not one but two Spider-Mans!

 

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur.

 

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif.

 

Vedhika

Vedhika.

 

Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana.

 

Ruhanika Dhawan

Ruhanika Dhawan.

 

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait.

 

Manavi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo.

 

Pooja Gor

Pooja Gor.

 

Dabboo Ratnani with children Kiara and Shivaan

Dabboo Ratnani arrives with his children Kiara and Shivaan.

 

Babil Khan

Babil Khan.

 

Divyendu and Abhishek Banerjee

Divyendu and Abhishek Banerjee.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Janhvi Kapoor's DateSpider-MansSpideyTramell TillmanJacob Batalon

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