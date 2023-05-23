News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi Is The Little Mermaid

Janhvi Is The Little Mermaid

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 23, 2023 09:29 IST
Tiger feels skinny... Patra goes retro... Shehnaaz's beach vibe...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner mermaid, as she promotes Disney's coming film, The Little Mermaid.

The new film has been updated from the studio's own 1989 animated version, and features Halle Bailey in the title role, along with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton. It has been directed by Rob Marshall.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is feeling 'skinny' after a 7 km run.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa shares a B & W picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

'This is the max I can be in the water happily,' confides Surbhi Jyoti from Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin enjoys the beaches of the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill relaxes in Phuket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap bumps into Actor-Director Pradeep Ranganathan and Director Vignesh Shivan in Cannes and writes, 'Somehow we always meet here .. @wikkiofficial and me .. and this time joined by the wonder kid @pradeep_ranganathan on his first trip to the @festivaldecannes . Watching, talking and eating cinema.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma says, 'If you know your skin tone.. you're never going wrong (with makeup).'

REDIFF MOVIES
