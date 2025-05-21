Janhvi In Traditional Indian Jewels At Cannes

Janhvi Kapoor wore a light green gown by Anamika Khanna for the Homebound screening.
Her look was styled by cousin Rhea Kapoor.
Rhea shared the pictures and writes, 'For the Official Premiere Screening of Homebound this morning in Cannes. @janhvikapoor wears custom @anamikakhanna.in couture.'
The upper part of Janhvi's gown featured intricate gold embroidery while the lower part had a long train.
'She wears a mix of archival traditional indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations,' Rhea writes.
Janhvi's ear-cuff and gold kada were by Golecha Jewels, jhumka and rings were by Reja Gems, bangles from Radiant by Madhulika and back chain by Aurus Jewels.
Like Janhvi's look? Vote!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff