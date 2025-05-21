HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Movies » Janhvi In Traditional Indian Jewels At Cannes

Janhvi In Traditional Indian Jewels At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 21, 2025 17:03 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a light green gown by Anamika Khanna for the Homebound screening.

Her look was styled by cousin Rhea Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea shared the pictures and writes, 'For the Official Premiere Screening of Homebound this morning in Cannes. @janhvikapoor wears custom @anamikakhanna.in couture.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

The upper part of Janhvi's gown featured intricate gold embroidery while the lower part had a long train.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

'She wears a mix of archival traditional indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations,' Rhea writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's ear-cuff and gold kada were by Golecha Jewels, jhumka and rings were by Reja Gems, bangles from Radiant by Madhulika and back chain by Aurus Jewels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Like Janhvi's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
