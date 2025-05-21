Janhvi In Traditional Indian Jewels At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a light green gown by Anamika Khanna for the Homebound screening.

Her look was styled by cousin Rhea Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea shared the pictures and writes, 'For the Official Premiere Screening of Homebound this morning in Cannes. @janhvikapoor wears custom @anamikakhanna.in couture.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

The upper part of Janhvi's gown featured intricate gold embroidery while the lower part had a long train.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

'She wears a mix of archival traditional indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations,' Rhea writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's ear-cuff and gold kada were by Golecha Jewels, jhumka and rings were by Reja Gems, bangles from Radiant by Madhulika and back chain by Aurus Jewels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff