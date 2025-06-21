HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Janhvi Holidays In London

Janhvi Holidays In London

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 21, 2025 14:56 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor takes a break from her Param Sundari shoot for a quick vacay to London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

She posts pictures from her trip on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Relaxing under the blue skies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi accompanies her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A closer look at the picnic spread.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The sisters are colour-coordinated in shades of brown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Going horse riding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A drink to cool down.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanies the duo too. A video sees Janhvi diving into Shikhar's plate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Picture perfect.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Making friends.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
