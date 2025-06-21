Janhvi Holidays In London

Janhvi Kapoor takes a break from her Param Sundari shoot for a quick vacay to London.
She posts pictures from her trip on social media.
Relaxing under the blue skies.
Janhvi's younger sister Khushi accompanies her.
A closer look at the picnic spread.
The sisters are colour-coordinated in shades of brown.
Going horse riding.
A drink to cool down.
Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanies the duo too. A video sees Janhvi diving into Shikhar's plate.
Picture perfect.
Making friends.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff