Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Audrey Hepburn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Cousin Rhea Kapoor styled her look.

Janhvi wore a Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress for the press meet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

She tied her hair in a sleek bun, minimal make-up, and wore a silk Opera gloves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Diamond earrings and brooch completed her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Do you like Janhvi's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff