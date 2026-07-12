'Janaki Amma Is An All-Rounder'

'I could place her in any song situation, sad, happy, bhajan, cabaret, fun song... she took just a few minutes to catch the tune.'

Key Points S Janaki recorded nearly 48,000 songs across films, albums, television, and radio.

She sang in 20 languages, primarily dominating South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) while also singing in Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia, Japanese, and German.

She formed legendary musical partnerships with composer Ilaiyaraaja and legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.

Legendary singer Sistla Janaki, popularly known as S Janaki or Janaki Amma, passed away at the age of 88 on July 11, 2026, in Mysuru, following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Hailed as the 'Nightingale of South India', she was one of the most prolific and influential vocalists in Indian cinema, boasting a monumental career that spanned over six decades. She recorded nearly 48,000 songs across films, albums, television, and radio.

Janaki Amma sang in 20 languages, primarily dominating South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) while also singing in Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia, Japanese, and German. She was renowned for her ability to perfectly mimic voice textures ranging from an infant to an elderly person.

She formed legendary musical partnerships with composer Ilaiyaraaja and legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.

Janaki Amma won four National Awards for best female playback singing. She received 33 state Film Awards across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. In 2013, she famously refused the Padma Bhushan, stating it came too late in her career and pointing out that South Indian artists deserve better national recognition.

Says M M Keeravani, "Her contribution to all the four languages from South was unmatched and highly commendable. She was also a composer and did music for films and independent albums like Meera bhajans. She was very kind hearted that she was always first to appreciate next generation singers."

Singer Hariharan adds, "Janakiji was one of the biggest artists of the South Indian film industry. She sang for more than six decades. 40,000 songs she has sung. The kind of songs she has sung, the range which she had. And she had a child-like quality in her voice, which was there till the very last."

"In her last songs also you could find, you could feel that it's a 30 year old or 35 year old singing. The way she dressed, she was so sophisticated, so polished. And very, very quick on the uptake. She listened to the songs two, three times, rehearsed it two, three times. And then the take is done.

"Discipline, knowledge, hard work. This was Janaki Amma. It's very, very sad that she's left us. And God bless her soul. And we live with her music, this world will live with her music, her songs."

In Hindi Janaki Amma sang the maximum songs for Bappi Lahiri, who once told me, "Janaki Amma is an all-rounder. Whenever I compose a song suited to her voice she sings for me without a second thought. I could place her in any song situation, sad, happy, bhajan, cabaret, fun song... she took just a few minutes to catch the tune."

"Time was never lost when recording. No tantrums, no moods, no cancellation. Just Janakiji and the mic."

In my one conversation with Janaki Amma she had expressed her joy at the sheer ritual of recording. "It doesn't matter which language or mood... song recording is my dharm, my pooja, my aradhana."

"When I sing I forget everything else. It's just me and the composition."