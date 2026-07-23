Jana Nayagan: Why Thalapathy Fans Are 'Super Excited'

'We are super excited and very emotional as it is his last film. We have been waiting for two hours for the screen to open.'

IMAGE: Fans celebrate the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has been released after several delays, leading to widespread celebrations among his fans.

Fans across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai and Coimbatore, gathered in large numbers, dancing, cheering, and creating a festive atmosphere outside cinemas for early shows.

Following high anticipation and several delays, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally opened in theatres on Thursday, July 22, 2026, and fans are overjoyed!

Fan Frenzy Across Tamil Nadu

As Jana Nayagan hit theatres, Tamil actor Jai addressed fans and thanked them for their support.

'Even if the film is released on mobile platforms, Thalapathy Vijay's fans will watch it only in theatres. Like the phrase 'I'm Waiting,' all of you have patiently waited for this moment, and I thank you for your unwavering support,' he said.

He went on to praise Vijay's political leadership: 'Our Thalapathy, Joseph Vijay, has now become the chief minister. I pray that his governance continues not only for the next five years but for generations to come. I request all of you to continue extending your wholehearted support to him.'

Watch: Fans celebrate Jana Nayagan's release in theatres

Fans across Tamil Nadu turned the film's release into a grand celebration, as they gathered outside cinema halls to catch early shows of Jana Nayagan on Thursday.

Visuals from Rohini theatre in Koyambedu, near Chennai, showed an enthusiastic crowd lined up outside, with many eagerly waiting to watch the first-day-first-show.

Supporters were seen dancing, cheering, and celebrating the release, creating a festive atmosphere. Posters of Jana Nayagan and Vijay's large cut-outs have been placed at various locations.

'We are super excited and very emotional as it is his last film'

IMAGE: A fan's car. Photograph: ANI Photo

A fan from Coimbatore said, 'Before the elections, it was Thalapathy Vijay's film; now it is CM Vijay. We are very excited as the film has arrived after so many struggles. It is a historic day for Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu politics.'

Another fan expressed delight on the film's release and said, 'We are super excited and very emotional as it is his last film. We have been waiting for two hours for the screen to open.'

Fans were spotted donning special T-shirts with the film's title, showing their support for Vijay and Jana Nayagan.

'I have been a Thalapathy fan since I was a kid. My mother is also a fan,' a fan said.

International and Political Attention

IMAGE: A fan's bike. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vijay's fans are quite an assorted lot, from a bunch of them travelling all the way from Japan to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar, who visited Chennai's Sathyam theatre.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff