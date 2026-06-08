Jameel Khan: 'I Turned Down Gullak Because...'

'The role was of a father, which was a bit unflattering. I thought I would get typecast with this show.'

'Today, after doing five seasons, I feel extremely lucky that I did it.'

IMAGE: Jameel Khan in Gullak.

Key Points 'Santosh Mishra is such an adored character across generations and across the world.'

'Sometimes I feel Santosh Mishra is Jameel Khan and Jameel Khan is Santosh Mishra.'

'The way he thinks, the way he conducts himself, the way he wants to treat his family, that way, Santosh Mishra and Jameel Khan have intertwined with each other.'

Within the framework of 'character actors', Jameel Khan has built an impressive body of work across films and OTT.

From a memorable turn as Manoj Bajpayee's confidant in Gangs of Wasseypur to playing an eccentric event organiser in Loins of Punjab Presents, and his affable turn as Suresh Kaka in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, Khan has quietly built a career defined by versatility.

However, it was the beloved slice-of-life drama Gullak that turned him into a household favourite. Ironically, the role that would go on to redefine his career was one he almost turned down.

"Thankfully, the TVF guys were persistent. They gave me a narration; I liked it and was on board," Jameel tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

Did you ever imagine Santosh Mishra would become such a fan favourite character?

One does hope for it, but I never imagined this will become so big. This is such an adored character across generations and across the world. I am extremely grateful and thankful.

Can you recall the exact moment when this role was offered to you?

I had said no to this show. I thought this would be like television. Back then, I didn't know what OTT was.

I didn't wish to do television, so I thought why bother by this show. That was my first reaction to it.

Secondly, the role was of a father, which was a bit unflattering. I thought I would get typecast with this show. Thankfully, the TVF guys were persistent. They gave me a narration; I liked it and was on board.

Today, after doing five seasons, I feel extremely lucky that I did it.

IMAGE: Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan in Gullak.

What part of this character feels closest to your real personality?

When we started out, I didn't feel so close to this character. Now, it feels so close that sometimes I feel Santosh Mishra is Jameel Khan and Jameel Khan is Santosh Mishra.

In fact, I've told the makers to write this character based on how I am in my real life. This is good in a way, because then it becomes more organic for me.

Having said that, not taking the credit away from the writers and the creators, they write it so well, they conceived it so well. Maybe that's why it feels so real.

I have made the character my own. There are certain traits and mannerisms, the way he thinks, the way he conducts himself, the way he wants to treat his family, that way, Santosh Mishra and Jameel Khan have intertwined with each other.

I am just as playful with my wife and kids in real life.

This makes me believe there's a lot of improvisation happening on set.

Yeah, of course. Improvisation is one of the important characteristics and aspects of Gullak.

It is a medium wherein everyone gets something on the table. Because we have been with the show for so many years, we probably understand it better than most.

There are times when writers have changed, directors have changed, but the actors have remained the same. The actors know how a particular thing would be played out.

There are things that have happened instinctively in the moment, and I think that is where the magic happens.

The script is the king here.

IMAGE: Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni with Anant Joshi and Harsh Mayar in Gullak.

Actors often say that good roles become limited with age, as the makers begin to typecast them. How has your experience been on this front?

It is definitely improving and there would be more interesting roles for mature, older actors like me.

For instance, there are roles for the youngsters in their 20s and 30s, but there will also be roles for people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s that are as meaningful and impactful. That's how it should be.

It should also come from real life, normal day-to-day stories, where the protagonist, being an ordinary human, being can do heroic stuff.

It is not like fighting 100 people, but something that is extremely good to watch. These stories need to be told too.

Before OTT arrived, did you feel cinema offered limited opportunities for senior actors like you?

Absolutely. I was doing theatre till life took a different turn and I got married.

The financial aspects of it, one had to then prioritise a bit. But before that, when I was single, I didn't care much about, you know, a lot of money. I didn't have any responsibilities, so to say, except for myself.

I only had to fend for myself.

I didn't have to send money to my family or say, get my sister married.

I didn't have to take care of my siblings or my parents.

Those were still difficult times, but I took it in my stride.

I loved doing theatre and I still miss it.

As far as films were concerned, yes, a very few opportunities were coming my way. Within that, those people were not considering me for meaty roles. Maybe just few and far between.

With OTT opening up, there are opportunities and avenues for actors like me. Today, I am being offered good, meaty, meaningful and powerful roles.

IMAGE: Piyush Mishra, Manoj Bajpayee and Jameel Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Do you still audition, or do you get cast based on your body of work?

No, auditions don't happen anymore. I stopped doing that many years ago, even before OTT.

I don't want to demean or belittle anyone. If done well, I think it should be democratic.

There were times when I auditioned for say, a commercial, and then I see Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan doing the same ad. I wondered, if you wanted Aamir and Shah Rukh to do it, why did you make me do it? I'm not in that category.

I don't have too much faith in auditions.

It works for some people and doesn't work for others. Thankfully, I'm in a space where people have confidence in me as an actor and don't want or need to audition me.

I think for newer people, newer faces it is a very good thing to happen. It throws up fresh talent into the industry.

Is there a dream role or character that makers are yet to offer you?

Yeah, there are so many.

I feel you would be brilliant in a completely dark, negative role. Is that something on your wish list?

Absolutely. And a mature love story, yaar. That will be fantastic.

My body does not lend itself to a lot of action but what you suggested was something sinister, something dark. It is the presence that communicates the danger rather than being a big, hulky man with huge muscles.

It's also the way I think the director conceives the character and presents it. A look can say a lot.

Which project do you consider your breakthrough role, one that truly shaped industry perception of you?

I would say Loins of Punjab Presents. It was a fantastic film and way ahead of its time. Had it been today, it would have been a phenomenal success.

Then Gangs of Wasseypur.

Baby, though it was a cameo, it was a fantastic role. Neeraj (Panday) is a fantastic maker. We recently did Taskaree together.

These have been the highlights of my career.

IMAGE: Jameel Khan in Loins of Punjab Presents.

How do you deal with typecasting? Is it difficult to say no and continue pursuing roles that challenge you as an artist?

It doesn't take me much to say no, and I've done that all my life. I've turned down more roles than I've accepted.

The ratio of accepting to refusals must be one is to 10.

Sometimes roles do not excite me. Other times, it is a typecast role, or a role that does not add anything to the storyline. I don't want to do filler roles.

If I've done roles I'm not very proud of, I did it for money. Because I was short of money at that time.

Does it ever become monotonous to play the same character season after season, as in Gullak?

It is not very difficult because my background has been from theatre. In theatre, you're doing 500 shows of the same play.

As an actor, each day is different, the audiences are different. You have to try and bring about different things in each show. That comes from being in the moment, and that is where the crux of all acting lies.

Being in the moment, listening to your actors, being committed to who you are and what situation you are in, that is what keeps you fresh and alive as an actor. That is what we do day in and day out.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff