Jailer 2 Trailer Review: Blockbuster Loading!

Jailer 2 looks loaded with Rajinikanth swag, explosive action and a ridiculous roster of cameos. But will Nelson deliver a blockbuster rather than another all-hype spectacle, wonders Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Key Points The Jailer 2 trailer promises Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with returning allies, explosive action and a host of major cameos.

Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and S J Suryah add to the sequel's star power.

Nelson's sequel has the swag and scale to become a massive blockbuster and potentially target the Rs 1,000 crore mark, but the cameo-heavy spectacle also raises concerns about whether the film can avoid the flaws of Coolie.

Can Rajinikanth finally give Kollywood its first Rs 1,000 crore hit with Jailer 2?

If that happens, it would serve as poetic justice for a superstar with over five decades of entertainment and stardom behind him (also being the only superstar in his age bracket to boast of box office clout).

This is the living legend whose outlandish onscreen feats were once celebrated by the entire country with the same humorous flair (remember all those Rajinikanth jokes?) as Hollywood celebrated Chuck Norris and his unbelievable stunts.

That is exactly what makes his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's 2023 blockbuster Jailer so fascinating.

If memory serves me right, apart from shockingly decapitating a goon and later killing his own kin, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian does not actually commit many physical acts of violence himself.

Instead, the former jail superintendent lets his sheer clout and influence do the heavy lifting, commanding powerful warlords like Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev to do his bidding with absolutely no questions asked. And that makes his character even more powerful than having him do the action himself.

Star-Studded Cast With A Secret Cameo(?)

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Jailer 2.

Going by the thrilling trailer of Jailer 2, that immense clout is only getting bigger. Not only are his old allies returning, but he also seems to have added a few heavy-hitting new friends to his inner circle.

The Internet is convinced that it is Hrithik Roshan's silhouette appearing right after the trailer, after glimpses of returning guest stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal.

For those out of the loop, this major cameo was initially rumoured to be offered to Shah Rukh Khan, though that deal eventually fell through. So Hrithik has reportedly come aboard, reuniting with his Bhagwaan Dada co-star Rajinikanth after 40 years.

Jailer 2 would officially mark the hunky actor's South debut. If we go by Internet chatter, he is playing a powerful ganglord who commands an elite female assassin hit squad. We may have actually gotten a quick glimpse of a member of that warrior squad, played by Apeksha Porwal (Badhaai Do, Undekhi), pulling off some amazing flips and looking like a total desi Lara Croft.

Also, if you pause those scenes in the trailer and observe closely, most of the supposed antagonists in the film, played by Mithun Chakraborty, S J Suryah, Vidya Balan and Hakim Shahjahan, are all gathered in that exact sequence. Is this exactly where Hrithik's character makes his grand entry?

My other pressing question is whether Nelson just casually spoiled how Muthuvel Pandian destroys most of his enemies in the trailer itself. Following the above scene, we have Pandian smarmily declaring that the current style is to invite all his enemies under one roof and simply bomb them.

This is immediately followed by a building getting blasted right behind Pandian as he walks away with that signature cool Rajinikanth swagger.

Muthuvel Pandian's Dangerous New Mission

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

So what exactly is Tiger Muthuvel Pandian up to in Jailer 2?

It was clear by the end of the previous film that the crime nexus was far from finished despite the demise of Varman (Vinayakan). And Varman's death seems to be the exact driving force for the new antagonist, Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu).

Suraj Venjaramoodu appears to be Kollywood's favourite new Malayali actor for grey-shaded roles. The former comedian and National Award winner looks incredibly menacing in his rugged, roguish gunda avatar.

Nelson is hell-bent on expanding the appeal of Jailer 2 in Kerala, considering the sheer number of Malayali actors he has packed into the movie, even if the trailer hides most of them. Apart from Mohanlal and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the cast boasts Kottayam Nazeer, Sunil Sukhada, Hakim Shahjahan, Sujith Shankar, Vineeth Thattil David and Anna Rajan.

Not to mention Rajesh Madhavan and Poorna popping up in the song Ala Bolelo. Also, if persistent reports are to be believed, Vinayakan will reprise his character in flashback portions.

The Villains of Jailer 2

IMAGE: Vidya Balan and Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Returning to Muthuvel Pandian and his dangerous new mission, he is not just restricted to dodging Dileep's violent attacks. He is far more interested in hunting down the massive syndicate operating right above them: The Kalpaks.

This is possibly where the characters played by Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and S J Suryah come into play. Interestingly, Vidya is playing a powerful lady with all her limbs in perfectly functional condition, while Mithun plays a ruthless character permanently confined to a wheelchair (Nelson is definitely a Breaking Bad fan).

This is a fun reversal of what they famously portrayed in Mani Ratnam's Guru, where Vidya played Mithun's daughter suffering from multiple sclerosis and therefore confined to a wheelchair herself.

Just like Nelson's previous movies and the original Jailer, Jailer 2 is loaded with his trademark humour. We get the welcome return of Yogi Babu's Vimal, along with arrogant characters underestimating the common-man nature of Muthuvel Pandian and constantly mocking him.

It is also just as brutally violent as its predecessor, though let us honestly hope the movie manages to avoid the restrictive A rating that Coolie received. Although the A rating is definitely not the only thing Jailer 2 needs to avoid repeating from Coolie.

WATCH: The Trailer of Jailer 2

The Jailer 2 trailer packs enough swag and explosive dynamite to bring crowds rushing to theatres in droves when it finally arrives on October 15. Rajinikanth looks incredibly powerful, easily cementing Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as one of his most memorable characters of this entire century.

The massive supporting roster raises the excitement levels, although the trailer does trigger apprehensions about the film being overly bloated with cameos, a recurring problem that has unfortunately plagued recent Thalaivar movies. And naturally, Anirudh's background score sounds as undeniably solid as always.

This could easily turn into a mega blockbuster for Rajinikanth, possibly even shaping up to become the industry's very first Rs 1,000 crore hit, just as some eager trade pundits are hoping. Never mind the fact that recent movies carrying such Rs 1,000 crore pre-release promises came violently crashing down.

Remember Toxic and Kanguva?

More importantly, Jailer 2 should not end up being the all-swag, all-hype, all-gas kind of hollow experience that Coolie was. Because if this movie turns out to be a massive disappointment, we may sadly never get that highly anticipated Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan movie Nelson was supposed to direct.

Jailer 2 releases in theatres on October 15.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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