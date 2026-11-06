Jailer 2 Premieres On Prime Video On...

Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer 2 is set to thrill audiences worldwide with its OTT premiere on Prime Video on November 12.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Key Points Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of all time.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles.

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer 2 is set to make its OTT debut following its record-breaking theatrical run in India and overseas.

'TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED. #Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12,' Prime Video announced.

Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of all time.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-crime sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran through his Sun Pictures banner.

Rajinikanth reprises his popular role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired prison officer at the centre of the franchise, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film's music score.

Star-Studded Cast

Jailer 2 has star-studded cameos featuring Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, Shivarajkumar.

While Rajinikanth returns in his role as Muthuvel Pandian, the film's cast ensemble includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu.

The sequel resumes where the first film ended, where a crime syndicate with political clout and overseas reach puts Muthuvel's family in danger, bringing him back from retirement.

His old enemies also make a return to settle scores and fresh enmities form, leaving him to act on his own to shield his family and bring things back under control.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff