Jailer 2 Leads Box Office, Nayyi Navelli-Prahaar Follow

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 defies expectations by achieving a remarkable score at the box office over its extended four-day weekend.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Key Points Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 (Hindi) garnered an estimated Rs 15 crore* (Rs 150 million) over its extended four-day weekend, despite being screened in limited, non-national chain theatres.

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, collected an estimated Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million) over the weekend, benefiting from a wider release across major multiplexes.

Prahaar, featuring Rajkummar Rao, opened with an estimated Rs 2.35 crore (Rs 23.5 million) and ended the weekend with Rs 9.50 crore* (Rs 95 million).

It's Rajinikanth mania all over again!

Despite releasing at very few screens and shows, that too at largely unknown non-national chain of theatres, the Hindi dubbed version of Jailer 2 has been finding its foothold.

Released on Thursday, the film opened well at Rs 3.50 crore (Rs 35 million), and ever since, has been seeing steady footfalls. As a result, the extended four-day weekend collections of the film stand at Rs 15 crore* (Rs 150 million). That's a good score, considering big cinemas like the PVR, INOX and Cinepolis chains are not screening the film.

Audience Appreciation, Future Projections

Jailer 2 has seen all-around appreciation for itself amongst the masses and that has resulted in word-of-mouth spreading fast amongst north audiences as well.

In fact, one can expect the footfalls to see an uprise in the days to come, since news has just started spreading that this Nelson directed film is a must watch for those who love masala movies. With a clean run available until Diwali, expect a lifetime of Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) for the Hindi version.

Nayyi Navelli opens well

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Nayyi Naveli.

The Hindi releases, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, did well too.

The Yami Gautam-starrer got a decent start at Rs 3.25 crore (Rs 32.5 million). After that, there was growth, though limited, and so weekend collections stand at Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million).

The film has collected more than Jailer 2 (Hindi) though of course, it is playing on far more screens and shows, and that too at all the major multiplexes.

Prahaar shows growth at the box office

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam.

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam saw controlled release and Rajkummar Rao has done well once again in this real life story about the 26/11 attacks.

The film opened at around Rs 2.35 crore (Rs 23.5 million), and went on to show some growth at the box office. By the end of the weekend, it collected Rs 9.50 crore* (Rs 95 million).

Since Dusshehra falls on a Tuesday, that should further help all the releases to get a better footing at the box office and keep bringing in moolah.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff