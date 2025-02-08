HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'I've Received So Much Love'

'I've Received So Much Love'

By SUBHASH K JHA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2025 12:55 IST

x

'I always hope to find new stories, new characters, something I could challenge myself with.'

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok.

The incredibly versatile Jaideep Ahlawat turns 44 on February 8, and is certainly the flavour of the season.

He looks back at his fantastic work in Paatal Lok 2 and tells Subhash K Jha, "I love this journey so far. I hope I'll get amazing projects and new stories and hopefully, get the roles that challenge me"

 

A lot has changed in your career since Season 1 of Paatal Lok in 2020. How do you look back at this journey?

It's been four or five years from season one to season two, and definitely a lot has changed.

I've received so much love from the audience and from directors, writers...

I've got very good opportunities to work on, different kind of films.

I love this journey so far.

I hope I'll get amazing projects and new stories and hopefully, get the roles that challenge me.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishwak Singh/Instagram

What was it like to be reunited with the Paatal Lok team?

Oh, it's been amazing to reunite with the same cast and crew, almost like 90-95 percent of them. The crew was same, all the HoDs were same.

That was also one reason why it took some time to shoot Season 2: we wanted as many team members from Season One as possible.

When you work with the same people, in terms of season one and two, most of the things are easy to handle because they know each other and they understand each other precisely.

At this juncture of your career, what do you seek from your scripts?

Not at any particular juncture, I always, you know, hope to find new stories, new characters, something I could challenge myself with or explore myself more as an actor and as a human being.

What do you expect from yourself this year?

I would love to come out with good projects for the audience, which I love playing them.

Hopefully, the audience will also love them, be surprised by them.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat with his Jewel Thief co-star Saif Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

What can we expect from Jaideep Ahlawat in Netflix's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins?

Well, I tried something new, look-wise and character-wise.

Hopefully, people will love it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hathiram Chaudhary: A Hero For Our Times
Hathiram Chaudhary: A Hero For Our Times
How A Prof Got A Role In Paatal Lok 2!
How A Prof Got A Role In Paatal Lok 2!
Meet Inspector Isaac From Paatal Lok 2
Meet Inspector Isaac From Paatal Lok 2
Paatal Lok 2 Review
Paatal Lok 2 Review
'Human Beings Are Like Trees, We Keep Growing Till...'
'Human Beings Are Like Trees, We Keep Growing Till...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tasty Train Station Snacks To Try In India

webstory image 2

8 Foods To Burn Calories Faster

webstory image 3

Keema With Fried Egg: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

'I haven't checked yet', Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi election results0:57

'I haven't checked yet', Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi...

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD