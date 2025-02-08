'I always hope to find new stories, new characters, something I could challenge myself with.'

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok.

The incredibly versatile Jaideep Ahlawat turns 44 on February 8, and is certainly the flavour of the season.

He looks back at his fantastic work in Paatal Lok 2 and tells Subhash K Jha, "I love this journey so far. I hope I'll get amazing projects and new stories and hopefully, get the roles that challenge me"

A lot has changed in your career since Season 1 of Paatal Lok in 2020. How do you look back at this journey?

It's been four or five years from season one to season two, and definitely a lot has changed.

I've received so much love from the audience and from directors, writers...

I've got very good opportunities to work on, different kind of films.

I love this journey so far.

I hope I'll get amazing projects and new stories and hopefully, get the roles that challenge me.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishwak Singh/Instagram

What was it like to be reunited with the Paatal Lok team?

Oh, it's been amazing to reunite with the same cast and crew, almost like 90-95 percent of them. The crew was same, all the HoDs were same.

That was also one reason why it took some time to shoot Season 2: we wanted as many team members from Season One as possible.

When you work with the same people, in terms of season one and two, most of the things are easy to handle because they know each other and they understand each other precisely.

At this juncture of your career, what do you seek from your scripts?

Not at any particular juncture, I always, you know, hope to find new stories, new characters, something I could challenge myself with or explore myself more as an actor and as a human being.

What do you expect from yourself this year?

I would love to come out with good projects for the audience, which I love playing them.

Hopefully, the audience will also love them, be surprised by them.

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat with his Jewel Thief co-star Saif Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

What can we expect from Jaideep Ahlawat in Netflix's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins?

Well, I tried something new, look-wise and character-wise.

Hopefully, people will love it.