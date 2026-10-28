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Jafar Panahi Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy N, Ronjita Kulkarni October 28, 2026 17:07 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been handed a five-year prison sentence by a Tehran court, alongside asset confiscation and bans on travel and social media, adding to his ongoing legal battles with Iranian authorities.

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi

IMAGE: Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi. Photograph: Aseem Chhabra

Key Points

  • Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison by a Tehran court, in addition to a previous one-year sentence.
  • The ruling, issued in absentia, also includes the confiscation of Panahi's assets, a two-year ban on social media, and a two-year travel ban.
  • Panahi's lawyer learned of the verdict after his client's bank accounts were frozen last week.
 

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was already facing a one-year prison sentence, has now been sentenced to five years and one month in a separate ruling by a Tehran revolutionary court.

Panahi's lawyer Mostafa Nili shared with Emtedad News Agency that the court has now sentenced his client in absentia to five years and one month of imprisonment -- though implementation of both rulings is discretionary -- and issued an order for the confiscation of Panahi's assets, plus a two-year ban on using social media a two-year travel ban, as per Variety.

Legal Troubles and Previous Bans

Panahi's lawyer said his client's bank accounts were suddenly frozen last week, prompting them to visit the prosecutor's office in Tehran, where they learned that the verdict had been issued in absentia.

Over the past two decades, Panahi has had frequent run-ins with the Iranian authorities, according to Variety.

In 2010, the revered auteur, known globally also for other prize-winning works such as The Circle, Offside, This is Not a Film, Taxi and No Bears, was banned from making movies, speaking to the press and traveling, though he surreptitiously kept making them anyway.

Recent Arrest and Release

In 2022, Panahi was arrested in connection with protests by a group of filmmakers but was released about seven months later. The ban was lifted in April 2023, and Iranian authorities allowed Panahi to travel to Cannes to launch It Was Just an Accident.

Panahi subsequently traveled widely to promote the drama, which centres around an outpouring of strong feelings by a group of former prisoners toward a torturous guard and stems from his incarceration. But he returned to Iran despite the fact that, at that point, he faced a one-year prison sentence in his home country and a climate of escalating tension that made his return very risky.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy N, Ronjita Kulkarni

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