Jacqueline Fernandez Dazzles At Cannes

Jacqueline Fernandez made a striking appearance at the Chopard Miracles show at Cannes 2026.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Key Points Jacqueline Fernandez chose an elegant black mini dress for her first look at Cannes.

She attended the exclusive Chopard Miracles show, highlighting luxurious diamond jewellery.

The event provided a platform for the stars to showcase high-end fashion and accessories.

Jacqueline Fernandez chose a pretty black mini dress as her first look at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Chopard diamonds made her look even more stunning.

She was the only Indian to attend The Miracles Gala, a highly-awaited fashion evening which saw the likes of Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, and Adriana Lima, among others.

Jacqueline's stunning black dress had intricate beadwork and was from the shelves of Caroline Couture.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

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Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff