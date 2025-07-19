Jackie-Suniel Meet Their 'Biggest Fan'

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty at the Hunter 2 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty met their "biggest fan", who came to cheer them at the trailer launch of their upcoming action series, Hunter 2: Tootega Nahi Todega.

That's Jaggu Dada's actor son Tiger Shroff, who made an unexpected appearance at the event.

"I am getting a chance to witness two OG action heroes together after a very long time. I just came here to see them on screen. I am their biggest fan. This is my fan boy moment," Tiger said.

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff at the Hunter 2 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Papa dearest warmly hugged Tiger and pecked on his cheeks.

"Kya surprise diya hain tune, bhidu," Jackie said to Tiger.

WATCH: Why Tiger Shroff felt strange at the event

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The trailer shows Suniel in an action-packed avatar as he goes head-to-head with Jackie's antagonist, who kidnaps his daughter.

The show combines elements of family drama and a high-stake mission set against the backdrop of the crime world.

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Suniel Shetty at the Hunter 2 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Suniel emphasised that in real life also he is like his Hunter character, a tough shield to protect his family.

"When it comes to my family, I go through not just anger issues but anger management issues. I have got no fear when it comes to (protecting) my family. Every father has that quality about him."

WATCH: Jackie Shroff talks about action scenes in Hunter 2

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Prince Diman co-directs the show, who earlier collaborated with Suniel on the period dud Kesari Veer.

Prince said he had many fan boy moments on the sets of Hunter while directing Suniel and Jackie.

"We grew watching their films, so it was surreal to direct them. At one point, the directing would stop because we were having so much watching them. We kept that element intact for audience as well," he said.

IMAGE: Suniel Shetty, Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht and Jackie Shroff at the Hunter 2 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

The show also stars Barkha Bisht and Anusha Dandekar.

"Kicking ass is fun," Anusha said about her "first ever" action outing.

"I did not have a lot time to prepare. But it was incredible because I got to do my own action. I did it all by myself. Being alongside him (pointing at Suniel) was very intimidating. I don't how he does it. I got to learn so much watching Suniel sir's sleek action moves."

WATCH: Why Anusha Dandekar is ecstatic about her action role

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Barkha, who plays Suniel Shetty's wife in Hunter, said that sharing the screen space with him was a "huge thing".'

"I did this show because of Anna (Suniel Shetty). I have known Suniel sir for a few years now. When the show was happening, he called me up and said this is the character and I think you should do it. I simply said okay, let's do it," Barkha said.

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar, Mazel Vyas and Barkha Bisht at the Hunter 2 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Suniel Shetty talks about his friendship with Jackie Shroff

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The show will premiere on Amazon MX Player on July 24.