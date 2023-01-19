It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from complaining about the chilly weather to play our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani B. Jagga Jasoos C. Baar Baar Dekho B. Jagga Jasoos A. Halla Bol B. Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge? C. Shikhar A. Halla Bol A. Force B. Life Partner C. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na A. Force A. Sheesha B. Julie C. Qayamat: City Under Threat C. Qayamat: City Under Threat A. 100 Days B. Tezaab C. Dil B. Tezaab A. Gangs of Wasseypur B. Hunterrr C. Hasee Toh Phasee B. Hunterrr A. Don B. Ek Tha Tiger C. Agent Vinod C. Agent Vinod A. Madaari B. Haider C. 7 Khoon Maaf B. Haider A. Deewaar B. Aaja Nachle C. Mom A. Deewaar A. Ab Tak Chhappan B. Khamoshi: The Musical C. Wajood A. Ab Tak Chhappan

