News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 19, 2023 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from complaining about the chilly weather to play our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
B. Jagga Jasoos
C. Baar Baar Dekho
  B. Jagga Jasoos
 
A. Halla Bol
B. Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge?
C. Shikhar
  A. Halla Bol
 
A. Force
B. Life Partner
C. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
  A. Force
 
A. Sheesha
B. Julie
C. Qayamat: City Under Threat
  C. Qayamat: City Under Threat
 
A. 100 Days
B. Tezaab
C. Dil
  B. Tezaab
 
A. Gangs of Wasseypur
B. Hunterrr
C. Hasee Toh Phasee
  B. Hunterrr
 
A. Don
B. Ek Tha Tiger
C. Agent Vinod
  C. Agent Vinod
 
A. Madaari
B. Haider
C. 7 Khoon Maaf
  B. Haider
 
A. Deewaar
B. Aaja Nachle
C. Mom
  A. Deewaar
 
A. Ab Tak Chhappan
B. Khamoshi: The Musical
C. Wajood
  A. Ab Tak Chhappan
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Saudi Vellakka Review
Saudi Vellakka Review
Lakadbaggha Review
Lakadbaggha Review
Trial by Fire Review
Trial by Fire Review
BBC film on 2002 riots is 'propaganda piece': Govt
BBC film on 2002 riots is 'propaganda piece': Govt
Pilot's fresh attack at Gehlot: Why no action on Raje
Pilot's fresh attack at Gehlot: Why no action on Raje
Budget 2023: What the pharma, healthcare industry seek
Budget 2023: What the pharma, healthcare industry seek
Air India bans peeing incident accused for 4 months
Air India bans peeing incident accused for 4 months

More like this

The Banshees of Inisherin Review

The Banshees of Inisherin Review

Everything Everywhere All At Once Review

Everything Everywhere All At Once Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances