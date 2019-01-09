Isn't Farhan the SEXIEST 45 year old?

January 09, 2019 15:34 IST

Happy birthday, Farhan!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar, who will be seen in The Fakir of Venice, is all of 45 today, January 9.

While the film-maker-actor-singer is slowly inching towards the 50 club, his girlfriend Shibani Kashyap reminds us that FA is indeed aging gracefully.

The good looking singer-actress took to Instagram a while back and wished her beau by sharing an adorable picture of the two.

Along with the photo she wrote, 'Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps love you loads @faroutakhtar'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta also wished Farhan on Instagram, but with a hilarious throwback picture. She captioned the photo, 'Happy birthday @faroutakhtar. Wish you loads of love, laughter & happiness today & always. Xoxo'.

Apart from The Fakir of Venice, Farhan will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zahira Wasim.