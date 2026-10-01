Isha Rikhi On Bigg Boss 20: 'Last Few Weeks Were Not Easy'

'I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Key Points Isha Rikhi apologised to fans after her three-week exit from Bigg Boss 20, acknowledging she may have disappointed some.

She expressed gratitude for her supporters and reflected on the emotional challenges and struggles to express herself within the house.

Her stint on the show followed her separation from Punjabi rapper Badshah, which was announced in August 2026, five months after their reported marriage.

Isha Rikhi has broken her silence after her exit from Bigg Boss 20, admitting that her three-week journey on the reality show may not have gone as expected by some of her fans.

The actor, who was eliminated during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, shared a lengthy note about her experience inside the house. She thanked her supporters for standing by her and apologised to those who may have been disappointed by her performance.

Reflecting on the Bigg Boss Journey

'Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever,' she wrote.

'Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn't support me. I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way,' she added.

Emotional Challenges and Learning

Isha spoke about the emotional challenges she faced during her stay in the house.

Admitting that she struggled to express herself at times, the actor said she was still trying to understand her actions and learn from the experience.

'The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to.'

Addressing viewers who may have felt let down by her behaviour, Isha said she was taking the experience as a learning opportunity.

'I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn't express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful.'

Isha’s stint on Bigg Boss 20 came amid interest in her personal life, particularly her relationship with Punjabi rapper Badshah. The couple, who confirmed their marriage in June 2026, announced their separation in August, around five months after their reported wedding.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff