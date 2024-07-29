Is Your Skincare Simple, Wonders Deepika

Kriti has a question for you... Urvashi's pretty eyes... Allu Arjun's family time...
'What is your Skincare routine? Is it simple? Are you consistent? Do you practice it mindfully?' asks Deepika Padukone, showing us her perfect glow.
Shanaya Kapoor says, 'When in doubt, mirror it out.'
'Believe it or not...Another #throwback from my bachelorette... can you guess the theme???' asks Sonakshi Sinha.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's flight got delayed for seven hours but they find comfort in each other.
'When jewellery makes you feel this way,' writes Sarah Jane Dias.
'The world is your canvas,' says Emraan Hashmi.
Kriti Kharbanda asks, 'Baarish main waqt tham sa jaata hai. Haina?!'
Urvashi Dholakia's eyes do all the talking.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya rewind to Zurich, where she says, 'Here's a husband trying his best to capture moments for a content-starved grumpy wife.'
Saiee Manjrekar walks the streets of Warsaw, Poland.
Shehnaaz Gill's 'sandy toes, starry skies, and summer nights' in Miami.
Allu Arjun goes on a holiday with wife Sneha and their children, Arha and Ayaan.
Kanika Kapoor looks like a hasseen dillruba in Greece.
Kiran Rao goes on a holiday with son Azaad.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com