Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Your Skincare Simple, Wonders Deepika

Is Your Skincare Simple, Wonders Deepika

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 29, 2024 12:04 IST
Kriti has a question for you... Urvashi's pretty eyes... Allu Arjun's family time...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

'What is your Skincare routine? Is it simple? Are you consistent? Do you practice it mindfully?' asks Deepika Padukone, showing us her perfect glow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor says, 'When in doubt, mirror it out.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Believe it or not...Another #throwback from my bachelorette... can you guess the theme???' asks Sonakshi Sinha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's flight got delayed for seven hours but they find comfort in each other.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

'When jewellery makes you feel this way,' writes Sarah Jane Dias.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

'The world is your canvas,' says Emraan Hashmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda asks, 'Baarish main waqt tham sa jaata hai. Haina?!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia's eyes do all the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya rewind to Zurich, where she says, 'Here's a husband trying his best to capture moments for a content-starved grumpy wife.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar walks the streets of Warsaw, Poland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's 'sandy toes, starry skies, and summer nights' in Miami.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Arjun goes on a holiday with wife Sneha and their children, Arha and Ayaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor looks like a hasseen dillruba in Greece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran Rao goes on a holiday with son Azaad.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
