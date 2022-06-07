Is Vijay Varma Reading Kareena's Messages?

Soha's awww moment with Kunal... Pooja gets personal... Aishwarya keeps Ranveer in sight...
Please click on the images for a closer look at the stars.
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor has a question for her Devotion Of Suspect X co-star Vijay Varma: 'Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages?'
Vijay replies quickly: 'Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny.'
Arjun Kapoor can't help but add: 'Then toh he will know too much.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Was Arjun chomping on momos when he made that quip?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan, meanwhile, takes a cute selfie with Kunal Kemmu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram
IMAGE: Lara Dutta wishes husband Mahesh Bhupati; the tennis ace turned 48 today.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram
IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor shares a throwback picture on sister Ekta Kapoor's birthday and sings: 'At the cost of sounding filmi… फूलों का तारों का सबका कहना है, एक हज़ारों में मेरी बहना है! सारी उमर हमें संग रहना है… हैपी बर्थ्डे to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani wishes her BFF too: 'Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram
IMAGE: Up close with Pooja Hegde.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: Ranveer Singh leans against Aishwarya Rai's arm as he ties his shoelace.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar updates us with her latest assignment: Zee TV's DID Super Moms.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Sumona Chakravarti, Urvashi Dholakia and RJ-cum-actress Tarana Raja are planning to have some fun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram