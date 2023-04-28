News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This How Katrina's Morning Starts?

Is This How Katrina's Morning Starts?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 28, 2023 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Salman gives some advice... Pranita is 'pretending'... Manoj spends time with family...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif is enjoying a good morning.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan has a message for you.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash is 'pretending to work out'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia shares a close up picture and says, 'It's all in the eyes if u know what I mean.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee shares a happy family picture with wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal /Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal with the Maestro.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy shares a picture from Abu Dhabi and writes, 'Good morning! On the terrace with my pre gym coffee, counting my blessings.'

REDIFF MOVIES
