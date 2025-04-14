Is Tara Sutaria Dating This Singer?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Is singer-rapper Badshah dating Tara Sutaria?

The link-up has gained wings ever since Shilpa Shetty hinted about it on Indian Idol 15.

In the viral video, Shilpa tells Badshah, 'Suna hai, din mein bhi Tara dekh rahe hain aap.'

Since the show was celebrating the 1990s, Shilpa said she would sing a song for him and she sang the Judwa song, 'Tan tana tan tan tara. Chalti hai kya nau se baara.'

Shilpa then teased Badshah, asking why his face turned red on hearing this song.

The other celebrity host on the show Vishal Dadlani then told Shilpa, 'Mika Singh (sitting alongside) does not understand why you are suddenly singing this song.'

Shreya Ghoshal answered, 'Tara, re.'

While Badshah hid his face with his hands, Shreya whispers to Vishal and brings him up to date.

Vishal then exclaimd, 'Oh!' and pointed a finger at Badshah, who seems to be at a loss of words.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Badshah/Instagram

Tara has been single after former boyfriend Aadar Jain wed her friend Alekha Advani in January.

Aadar had reportedly referred to her as 'time pass' during a wedding toast he made to his bride, which did not go down well with netizens and Tara's mother, Tina Sutaria.

Tina made a cryptic post on social media, saying, 'If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you.'