Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Shah Rukh's Life In Danger?

Is Shah Rukh's Life In Danger?

Source: PTI
October 09, 2023 10:48 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The Maharashtra police have provided Y+ security cover to Shah Rukh Khan in view of the 'imminent and probable threats' to his life, an official said on Monday, Octpober 9, 2023.

The Y+ cover comprises 11 security personnel, including six commandos, and a police escort vehicle, he said.

Khan, 57, has been getting threats after the release of his latest movie Jawan, the official said.

The security cover is given on a payment basis. Khan will have to pay for his security, he said.

The decision to step up Khan's security was taken last week after a review of it at a high-powered committee meeting, the official said.

Accordingly, the state intelligence department has conveyed about it to all the police commissionerates, offices of the superintendents of police and the Special Protection Unit, he said.

 

Last year, a row erupted over the song Besharam Rang from Khan's film Pathaan. A sadhu from Ayodhya issued a threat to the actor.

In 2010, Khan's security was stepped up after he received threats over the release of his film My Name Is Khan.

Source: PTI
