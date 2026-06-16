Is Sanchita Ugale's Suicide Linked To Sushant Singh Rajput?

Television actress Sanchita Ugale's death by suicide on June 14, 2026, has drawn eerie parallels to Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanchita Ugale/Instagram

Key Points Television actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead by suicide at her residence on June 14, 2026, exactly six years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ugale's brother Akash Ugale has questioned the circumstances of her death, drawing parallels to Sushant Singh's case and alleging harassment within the entertainment industry.

Police registered a case of accidental death, but Ugale's brother highlighted a suspicious Instagram reel posted on June 14, stating 'It's 14 June again,' featuring Sushant Singh.

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The incident occurred on June 14, 2026, exactly six years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on the same date.

'The incident occurred between 7 pm and 7.30 pm on June 14. Sanchita had locked the door from inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination,' Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of the Achole police station told the media.

'On June 15, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, the Achole police registered a case of accidental death,' Bagh added.

On the day she died, Sanchita had posted the song Dafliwale Dafli Baja from the film Sargam on Instagram, where she is looking chirpy and full of life.

Parallels Drawn to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanchita Ugale/Instagram

Parallels are being drawn by netizens, and Sanchita's brother Akash Ugale is questioning the date of her suicide being coincidentally the same as that of Sushant Singh Rajput's.

Speaking to ANI, Akash Ugale said, "Whether it is the casting couch issue or Bollywood -- as happened with Sushant Singh Rajput -- these people involved in dark activities destroyed him. They harass anyone who shines brightly, any rising star. My sister was like that, and Sushant Singh Rajput sir was like that."

"Maybe some people become jealous, maybe something else happens, I don't know. But these people troubled my sister."

It is not yet clear what led Sanchita to commit death by suicide as the case is under investigation.

"Whose hand is behind this? What is the context behind it? What exactly was going on? All these matters require investigation and research, and our administration will properly investigate them. The authorities will conduct a thorough inquiry," Akash Ugale told ANI.

Watch: 'It's June 14 again'

Call for Police Action and Industry Concerns

"I have one request to the police administration," Akash Ugale added. "On the same day, June 14, 2020, about six years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. On exactly the same day, my sister also died by suicide. And the Instagram account I just showed you uploaded this reel only yesterday."

"In that reel, a video of Sushant sir has been used, and my sister's profile picture is being used on that account. Now it is the police's job to investigate what is true and what is not."

"After my sister's death, I spoke to some of her friends. I will not mention anyone's name because of privacy concerns," said Sanchita's brother. "But I came to know that some people may be connected to casting-related activities."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff