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Is Salman Khan Lonely? He Tells Us

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 17:15 IST

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Salman Khan has addressed the online buzz surrounding his recent 'alone and lonely' social media post, reassuring fans that the message was not a reflection of his personal life and urging them to 'chill'.

Salman Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/ Instagram

Key Points

  • Salman Khan's recent social media post about being 'alone and lonely' sparked widespread speculation among fans regarding his personal life.
  • The actor clarified on X that his initial post was not about his personal feelings of loneliness.
  • Salman assured his followers that he is not lonely, citing his large family, friends, and the support of his fans.
 

Salman Khan's recent post about 'alone and lonely' got his fans wondering if the actor was okay, so he took to social media once again, asking fans to 'chill'.

Addressing Fan Concerns

Salman Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/ Instagram

Earlier, Salman had shared a shirtless picture of himself relaxing on a couch and he wrote, 'By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do.'

The post went viral in no time, with several of his fans wondering if the actor was hinting at loneliness.

Salman assured everyone that there was no reason to worry.

'Arre yaar mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever.

'Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss...Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta?'

Bhai's fans are sure relieved!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI

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