Is Ranbir Kapoor Worthy Of Playing Ram?

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his transformative journey in portraying Lord Ram in the upcoming epic Ramayana, emphasising his shift from self-doubt to a profound commitment to honouring audience faith and the immense responsibility of the revered role.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor views his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana as a profound responsibility, not merely a career milestone.

Ranbir highlighted Lord Ram's greatest strength as 'Kshama' (forgiveness), a quality he deeply explored.

The creative team and veteran actor Arun Govil have defended Ranbir's casting, citing his embodiment of Lord Ram's essence.

Ranbir Kapoor has stated that his approach to playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana shifted from questioning his own worthiness to honouring the audience's devotion.

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video titled, This Is Our Rama, released by the makers to mark his 44th birthday on September 28, the actor shared his core philosophy on stepping into the revered role.

'Everything comes down to the belief and simplicity of the individual playing Lord Ram. Every day I reminded myself that my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith that people place in this story,' he says in the video.

Ranbir emphasised that he doesn't view this as a typical career milestone.

'Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur role exciting hai. Ye ek zimmedaari hai (This is not a role... It's a responsibility).'

He noted that Lord Ram's greatest strength was not his legendary bow and arrow, but his Kshama, his profound capacity for forgiveness.

A Shift in Perspective

The actor admitted that when Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari first approached him, his first thought was, 'Am I worthy?'

But he noted that fatherhood and diving deep into scripture study fundamentally altered his perspective and values, giving him the anchoring needed for the role.

Despite mixed reactions online regarding the casting, the creative team has strongly rallied behind Ranbir.

'Casting Ram was almost next to impossible'

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Support from the Team

Arun Govil, who famously played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, defended the choice, stating that among today's younger stars, Ranbir comes the closest to embodying the essence of Ram.

Director Nitesh Tiwari acknowledged that perfect casting for a divine entity is next to impossible, but remarked that Ranbir checked every essential box.

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