Is Nia Sharma Dating Sikander Singh?

Rumours about Nia Sharma and Sikander Singh have been around for a while but neither of them has confirmed their relationship.

Key Points Nia Sharma shared pictures with rumoured boyfriend Sikander Singh from their holiday in the Maldives, reigniting dating rumours.

Sikander commented on Nia's post with three pink heart emojis, prompting fans to speculate about their relationship.

Despite the growing buzz and their public appearance together, neither Nia nor Sikander has confirmed that they are dating.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Television actress Nia Sharma has sparked dating rumours after sharing pictures from her Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Sikander Singh.

Nia posted a series of photographs from an evening outing, where she was seen enjoying drinks and spending time with Sikander, who was twinning with her in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'It's the golden hour chase, the PoV and the pink buggy ride in Maldives,' Nia posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Sikander reacted to her post with three pink heart emojis, leading many fans to believe the two may be more than just friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Although Nia and Sikander have been linked, they have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

See more pictures of the refreshing vacay below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

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