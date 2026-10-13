Is Naseeruddin Shah Right Choice To Play Salman Rushdie? VOTE!

Naseeruddin Shah is set to bring Salman Rushdie's harrowing 2022 assassination attempt to the stage in 27 Seconds, an adaptation based on Rushdie's memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah. Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF/Rediff Archives

Key Points The title 27 Seconds refers to the duration of the knife attack that left Rushdie blind in one eye.

To respect Rushdie's text, the script is comprised strictly of words written in the memoir. Every line spoken on stage is taken directly from the book.

Naseeruddin Shah is set to portray Salman Rushdie in an upcoming stage adaptation titled 27 Seconds.

The production, presented by Motley Productions, is based on Rushdie's harrowing 2024 memoir, Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder, which chronicles the August 12, 2022 assassination attempt on his life in New York.

The title 27 Seconds refers to the terrifying duration of the knife attack that left Rushdie permanently blind in his right eye.

Bringing Rushdie's Memoir to Stage

To respect Rushdie's text, the script is comprised strictly of words written in the memoir. Every line spoken on stage is taken directly from the book.

The play is co-directed by Naseeruddin Shah and Arghya Lahiri, with dramaturgy by Kaushik Sen and Shah.

Actress Malaika Choudhury will star alongside Shah as Rushdie's wife Rachel Eliza Griffiths.

Salman Rushdie has warmly endorsed the project, stating he has always been an admirer of Naseeruddin Shah's craft.

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