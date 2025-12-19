Is Madhavan Jealous Of Akshaye Khanna?

IMAGE: R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.

R Madhavan is amused by netizens insinuating that he is unhappy with Akshaye Khanna grabbing all the attention in their blockbuster Dhurandhar.

"Not at all! I cannot be happier for Akshaye," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"He deserves every bit of the adulation he is getting. What a talented actor! And to be so grounded!"

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

"He could be giving a million interviews but he is sitting in his new home enjoying the silence he has always cherished. I thought I was the under player when it came to public attention but Akshaye is on another level. Success and failure are all the same to him," says Madhavan.

As for being envious of Akshaye, Madhavan reiterates, "Just being part of Dhurandhar is enough. The film is making history and I am glad to be part of it. Neither Akshaye nor the director Aditya Dhar are interested in cashing in on the success."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff