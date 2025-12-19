HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Is Madhavan Jealous Of Akshaye Khanna?

Is Madhavan Jealous Of Akshaye Khanna?

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 14:44 IST

x

IMAGE: R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.

R Madhavan is amused by netizens insinuating that he is unhappy with Akshaye Khanna grabbing all the attention in their blockbuster Dhurandhar.

"Not at all! I cannot be happier for Akshaye," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"He deserves every bit of the adulation he is getting. What a talented actor! And to be so grounded!"

 

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

"He could be giving a million interviews but he is sitting in his new home enjoying the silence he has always cherished. I thought I was the under player when it came to public attention but Akshaye is on another level. Success and failure are all the same to him," says Madhavan.

As for being envious of Akshaye, Madhavan reiterates, "Just being part of Dhurandhar is enough. The film is making history and I am glad to be part of it. Neither Akshaye nor the director Aditya Dhar are interested in cashing in on the success."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Akshaye's Dhurandhar Role Was Increased
How Akshaye's Dhurandhar Role Was Increased
The Blasphemous Idea Dhurandhar Promotes
The Blasphemous Idea Dhurandhar Promotes
'Dhurandhar Is Not Just A Project For Me'
'Dhurandhar Is Not Just A Project For Me'
Dhurandhar Review
Dhurandhar Review
'Dhurandhar Dekh Ke Hosh Udd Jayenge'
'Dhurandhar Dekh Ke Hosh Udd Jayenge'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Spotted! Manushi Chhillar Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:35

Spotted! Manushi Chhillar Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual Function1:00

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual...

Malaika Keeps It Effortlessly Cool at Mumbai Airport0:41

Malaika Keeps It Effortlessly Cool at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO