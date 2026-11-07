Is Kamal Haasan Playing A Vigilante?

Kamal Haasan is set to star in Sandiyar, a new film directed by SU Arun Kumar, with its intriguing first-look poster already generating significant anticipation.

Photograph: @RKFI/X

Key Points Kamal Haasan's new film has been announced, with S U Arun Kumar directing.

The Sandiyar poster shows Kamal Haasan holding a handgun, sparking curiosity about his role.

Kamal Haasan has announced the title of his new film, Sandiyar.

The film will be directed by S U Arun Kumar, known for makingChithha and Sethupathi.

The title was revealed on Friday by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, a day before the actor's 72nd birthday on Saturday.

The makers also shared the film's first-look poster on social media. It shows Kamal Haasan standing beside a vehicle and leaning through its open window while holding a handgun.

The poster has created curiosity about the film and the role the actor will play.

Sandiyar marks the first time Kamal Haasan and S U Arun Kumar are working together.

Arun Kumar has earned attention for films such as Sethupathi and Chithha, both of which received praise for their storytelling.

Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander while popular action choreographer Anbariv will handle the action sequences.

Sunil K S will work as the director of photography, C S Balachander will take care of production design, Amritha Ram will design the costumes.

Sandiyar is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff