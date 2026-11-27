Irrespective of whether you believe in God or godmen, Hanuman Ansh attempts to keep you entertained and invested in the power of Indian mythology, selfless love and kindness, notes Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Hanuman Ansh streams on SonyLIV from November 27.

Key Points Hanuman Ansh premiers on SonyLIV on November 27.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh is the first part of the trilogy based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Maano toh bhagwaan, na maano toh pathar.

In India, there are a few things you do not question. Faith and devotion are among them.

Nearly four decades ago, when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and B R Chopra's Mahabharat were aired on Doordarshan, I remember how elders would insist that everyone take a bath before switching on the television.

In fact, my neighbour would touch the feet of Lord Ram every time he appeared on screen.

And if you think Digital India is going to reverse any of this, you should ask the Gen Z viewers who were guilt-tripped into folding their recliner chairs in the theatre while watching Ranbir Kapoor, sorry, Shri Prabhu Ram, on screen.

The unprecedented success of Hanuman Ansh directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, loosely based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is no miracle.

Shobhinaw Satyaa makes his acting debut with the film. A satvik follower of Neem Karoli Baba, who reportedly does not drink or smoke in real life, Shobhinaw was perhaps destined to play this role and he seems to have done an impressive job.

Interestingly, the film credits a lot of well wishers including a special thanks to 'Hanumanji Ke Doot Bandar Aur Langoor' right at the beginning of the film.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

A 13-year-old boy, Lakshminarayan Sharma, leaves home after his mother's death in search of God. Inspired by Lord Hanuman, his devotion is tested at various stages of his spiritual journey across India.

His ability to guide people through selfless acts of kindness earns him the love and trust of those around him.

With the villagers' help, he builds a Hanuman temple in the village.

He briefly returns to his hometown to meet his wife, Rambeti, whom he married as a child and had left behind when he embarked on his spiritual journey. However, he seeks her permission to return to his life of devotion.

After an argument with the villagers over the temple land, he leaves the village, only to be miraculously spotted later in the hills of Kainchi in Nainital.

Is Hanuman Ansh worth watching?

Even if you believe in miracles, watching the story of how a young boy named Lakshminarayan, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, became Neem Karoli Baba is like watching a magician perform at a children's birthday party. Even before the magician pours the liquid into the glass, you are already second guessing where it is going to come out from.

Even as a believer, you'd agree that the incidents showcased in Hanuman Ansh are not particularly extraordinary when compared to stories of other godmen who left their homes, meditated under a tree or in a forest, helped villagers and eventually attained salvation.

It could well be the story of how Siddhartha Gautama became the Buddha or how a young Brahmin boy, raised by a fakir, became Shri Sai Baba.

The film is the first part of a trilogy based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. Set in the British era, the story is narrated by one of Baba's devotees to his grandson.

Irrespective of whether you believe in God or godmen, Hanuman Ansh attempts to keep you entertained and invested in the power of Indian mythology, selfless love and kindness. This is probably why even parents and grandparents are recommending the film to people of all ages.

The music particularly the song Jab Zid Pe Aa Gayi Parvati sung by Sadhu Tiwari is a winner.

The best scenes in Hanuman Ansh

In the final scene a man enters a haunted forest to be chased by bats and nocturnal creatures, but what saves him is chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, which wraps around him like a protective shield.

Call it the power of devotion or the way the scene is presented, you'd be mesmerised if you were watching it on a big screen.

I wouldn't be surprised if young children expressed a desire to learn the Hanuman Chalisa after watching this film.

What I didn't enjoy about the movie was how the story conveniently drifts from one miracle to another without dwelling on the emotions or thoughts of its central character.

The first half can really test your patience due to the slow pace of events in childhood which quickly shifts to adulthood. For someone with a divine talent, you'd expect Shobhinaw Satyaa's body language to be calm and serene, but he's also shown as someone who can crack a joke, or have a naughty know-it-all Lord Krishna-demeanour. Overall, I felt the consistency in his character was missing.

But there is one particular scene in the film which impressed the most.

A man named Gopal enters Baba's cave and finds him wrapped in snakes during a deeply mediative state. The following day, when Baba visits Gopal, he confesses that he saw Baba meditating with at least 25 snakes around him and that he resembled Bhole (Lord Shiva).

Curiously, he asks Baba if what he saw was true, to which the latter replies: 'Bhole toh tum ho Gopal. Aankhen wohi dekhti hai jo mann me hota hai aur mann wohi dikhata hai jo andar hota hai.. Tumhare andar Shiv hai toh tumne Shiv dekh liya (the eyes see what is in the mind and the mind projects what is within. There is Shiva within you so you saw Him).

I thought it was a powerful message hidden in this overrated devotional drama which is otherwise a clean family entertainer that you can watch with your entire family.

Hanuman Ansh streams on SonyLIV.