Is Govinda Getting A Divorce? Wife Clarifies

'My Govinda is only mine and no one else's.'

IMAGE: Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid rumours of their divorce, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said they are very much together and no one can separate them.

At the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their home in Juhu, suburban Mumbai, the couple made a statement by donning matching maroon outfits.

'Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today by seeing us together like this, so close? If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us...", Sunita told the media.

"My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we say something, please don't write things."

Watch: 'Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai'

Last week, a news report stated that Sunita had filed for divorce on December 5, 2024 at the Bandra family court, north west Mumbai, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Govinda's manager had dismissed it as 'old news' and maintained that the couple was together.

"This is the same old news that came out six to seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six to seven months ago. Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, everyone will hear the news," the actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, had earlier told PTI.

Rumours about their divorce began in February after Sunita revealed that they had been living in separate houses.

The couple, who got married in 1987, has two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja.