Is Dhanush Marrying Mrunal Thakur On Valentine's Day?

Rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's February wedding have been doing the rounds, but both actors have not confirmed the news yet.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

The Internet is abuzz with the news of Dhanush getting married to Mrunal Thakur on Valentine's Day.

While their romance has been speculated for months now, both actors have not confirmed it. There is speculation that the wedding on February 14 will be an intimate one, and not on a grand scale. Both actors have always been private about their personal lives.

How Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's relationship started

Dhanush and Mrunal have not done a film together yet but the rumours started when Dhanush attended the premiere of Son Of Sardar 2, Mrunal's film with Ajay Devgn, last August.

Later, Dhanush commented on Mrunal's film Do Deewane Shaher Mein, posting, 'Looks and sounds good.' Mrunal replied with heart and sunflower emojis. This exchange went viral instantly.

Mrunal reportedly attended the premiere of Dhanush's film, Tere Ishq Mein as well.

Recently, when Dhanush posted pictures of his nostalgic 'walk through memory lane' in Banaras, where his character Kundan came alive in Ranjhanaa, Mrunal commented enthusiastically, saying, 'Sir... what a beautiful journey. BLOCKBUSTER!! CULT!!! LEGACY!!'

Dhanush's former marriage to Aishwarya

Dhanush and his former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation in January 2022, and their divorce came through in November 2024. Married for 18 years, they have two sons, Linga and Yatra.

Key Points

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are rumoured to be in a relationship, and are speculated to get married on February 14.

Both actors have not worked together in any film.

Dhanush was earlier married to Rajiniknath's daughter, Aishwarya.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff