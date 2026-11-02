Is Bigg Boss Favouring Love Gill?

The same Salman Khan who once called out Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali's fake romance seems to be conveniently encouraging Scout OP and Love Gill's confused bhai-behen relationship on Bigg Boss 20.

IMAGE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend ka Vaar.

Key Points Salman Khan scolded Scout OP for not standing up for Love Gill or himself. Love Gill called Scout and Kaashvi's five-year relationship 'bulls**t'.

Arishfa was pulled up for her constant arguments, and Mahi Vijj for gossiping and not contributing enough on the show.

Aasif Khan was evicted from the show as he received the least number of audience votes.

If Rohit Shetty's Weekend Ka Vaar peaked TRPs last weekend, Salman Khan did the exact opposite by turning the latest episode into a rather disappointing, one-sided affair.

Divya Nair gives us a quick recap of the hits and misses from the weekend episode.

Salman scolded Scout OP for not standing up for Love Gill

Whatever the intent was, this was probably one of the most insensitive conversations and pieces of advice Salman has given a contestant.

It started with Salman asking Scout whether he thought Love was manipulative and why he did not take a stand for his co-contestant when his girlfriend Kaashvi accused her of trapping him.

Salman reminded Scout that he had repeatedly described Love as a sister-like friend, yet failed to defend her when Kaashvi questioned their equation.

'Jise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hain, use girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye,' Salman pointed out.

When Scout insisted that Love had not manipulated him, Salman asked, 'Aap koi doodh peete hue bachhe ho jo manipulate ho jaaye?' You should have said, ismein galti meri hai. Na tum apni girlfriend ke side par ho, na behen ke side par ho.'

Salman also delivered a strong warning about making commitments.

'Agar tumne commitment diya hai toh usko nibhao. Agar tumne farzi commitment diya hai toh tumse zyada ghatiya aadmi nahi hai.'

Scout eventually admitted that he had been emotionally driven and was worried about what people outside the house would think.

'I didn't know how to deal with the situation. I was emotionally driven. I was scared of what would be happening outside,' he explained.

Salman recalled a personal incident involving his bodyguard Shera to explain why one should stand up for people close to them.

'Ek meri dost ne Shera ke baare mein kuch bola tha,' he recalled, adding that he immediately stopped her.

Salman's dumbest relationship advice

When Scout asked Salman how he would have dealt with the situation, the actor had the most bizarre advice.

He said: 'You should have told her that this is none of your business.'

Sorry Salman, anyone in a committed relationship would agree that this is probably the dumbest thing to say to your girlfriend/boyfriend.

Describing the duo's on-screen antics post Kaashvi's exit, Salman said: 'Rishta wohi, sirf massage nahi.'

Are the makers, including Salman Khan, really trying to encourage Love and Scout's no-boundaries relationship?

Perhaps he seems to have conveniently forgotten how Love's proximity to married actor Aasif Khan had prompted his wife to issue a statement about their relationship on social media.

What is disheartening is that this is the same Salman Khan who called out Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali's fake romance even before it started and had them evicted from the show.

Love Gill called Kaashvi-Scout's five-year relationship 'bulls**t'

IMAGE: Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20.

When it was Love's turn to speak, she addressed Kaashvi indirectly and called her five-year relationship with Scout 'bulls**t'.

'Kaashvi, you have a five-year-long relationship, but it's totally bulls**t,' Love said.

She clarified that while she understood how things might have appeared to people watching from outside, Kaashvi had no right to blame her for the differences between Scout and her.

'My intentions have been clear from day one. You have no right to say all these things to me. I don't know you personally, and I don't give you the right to talk about me,' she added.

At this point, Salman should have highlighted and reminded the duo that Kaashvi had already apologised to Love Gill after the show.

If Rohit Shetty was wrong to let Kaashvi call Love Gill 'manipulative', Salman made it worse by giving Love Gill the additional benefit of doubt and portraying her as an innocent victim.

He called Mahhi Vij out for gossiping

Salman accused Mahhi of spending more time gossiping than fulfilling her responsibilities as captain.

During her captaincy, Mahhi had admitted to the cameras that the constant fights in the house were providing plenty of content for the show.

He also mentioned how Endemol had reached out to Mahi for the past 10 years offering her to be a part of the show.

Salman then questioned her contribution and pointed out that although she had promised to get everyone to work, she had failed to do so.

Salman scolded Arishfa, but did not address Scout and Amrapali

Like it or hate it, Arishfa comes across as a strong contender who is not afraid to speak her mind or mess with the housemates.

It is annoying, sometimes even entertaining, to watch Gullu and Arishfa argue over silly things like who gets more ghee and where to put away used coffee mugs.

Though there have been several instances when Arishfa crossed the line, including calling Gullu a psychopath, it was disappointing to watch the young contestant being schooled while the housemates who had allegedly bullied her were not called out with the same intensity.

Scout and Amrapali, in particular, could have been questioned about their role in the incidents involving Arishfa in the previous week.

Qazi spoke about his arranged marriage

Salman finally asked Qazi to reveal if he was indeed married to which the Fame Gurukul star replied: 'I am married and my wife is a dentist. It was an arranged marriage.'

This confession provided relief to contestants Arishfa and Uditi Singh who believed he was pranking them so far. The girls even congratulated the singer.

Elvish Yadav came to support Scout

Bigg Boss OTT winner and wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav appeared as a special guest on the show to promote his upcoming show Rizz Master.

Salman applauded the influencer-actor for his growth and maturity since his stint on Bigg Boss OTT.

Both Salman and Elvish had a fun time teasing Scout OP and Love Gill about their alleged bhai-behen relationship.

Aasif Khan gets evicted

Due to less number of audience votes, Aasif Khan was evicted from the show. The actor known for his interesting BB News bulletin, bid a tearful farewell.

Scout and Yung DSA were inconsolable.

Meanwhile, there is a strong audience theory that any contestant who gets close to Kanika Mann and Gullu are likely to get evicted from the show.

First Isha Rikhi, followed by Rhiti Tiwari, Mary Kom and now Aasif Khan. Do you agree?