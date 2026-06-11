Is Alia's Alpha Teaser Copied From La Femme Nikita?

The highly anticipated teaser for Yash Raj Films' Alpha has ignited a fierce online debate, facing accusations of comparison with Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Alpha; Peta Wilson in La Femme Nikita.

Key Points 'I know the opening scene is stolen from this film called Nikita; go check it out. Not a frame-to-frame copy, but the entire opening plot is very similar.'

'From which angle does Alia aunty look 18 to you?'

The teaser of Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller Alpha has triggered a wave of online trolling, with a section of social media users accusing the film of lacking originality.

The teaser's opening sequence resembles Luc Besson's 1990 French thriller La Femme Nikita, and social media users are calling it out.

One user wrote, 'They copied the opening scene from La Femme Nikita almost frame for frame. And honestly, if you're interested in this story, there's already a much better English adaptation called Nikita with a different cast.'

'Instead of watching a watered-down copy, go watch Nikita. It's a far better show and does the concept much more justice.'

Another user, who described himself as both a writer and film enthusiast, claimed he immediately recognised similarities with the French classic: 'YRF is back, with an 'original' idea. Apart from being a writer, I'm such a film addict that I know the opening scene is stolen from this film called Nikita; go check it out. Not a frame-to-frame copy, but the entire opening plot is very similar.'

'Luc Besson is the director, who also made other classics like Leon: The Professional and Lucy'.

Alia Bhatt's Casting Questioned

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Alpha; Peta Wilson in La Femme Nikita.

Alia Bhatt's suitability for the role has also became a major discussion point. Several users questioned whether the 33-year-old actress looked like an 18 year old.

A user wrote, 'From which angle does Alia aunty look 18 to you?'

The action-packed Alpha teaser introduces viewers to Sita's journey before she became a skilled spy. It opens on her 18th birthday, where she is seen with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. The celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission.

Soon after, audiences are introduced to Alpha, a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. It releases in theatres on July 3.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff