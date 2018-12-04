Irrfan has no plans of returning to India

rediff.com

December 04, 2018 15:07 IST

'I am still waiting for all the tests to be done and their results.'

While we are all very happy to see Sonali Bendre return to Mumbai for a 'happy interval' from her cancer treatment, Irrfan will not be coming home in the near future.

There were reports that the actor would return post Diwali -- a tabloid even provided a date! -- but the ailing actor is unaware of it.

 

When Subhash K Jha connected with Irrfan in London, he clearly stated that he has no plans of returning to India in the near future.

"I am still waiting for all the tests to be done and their results. I haven't planned as yet for India," he says.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March, a rare form of cancer.

Here's wishing him the best, and hoping to see him soon.

Subhash K Jha
