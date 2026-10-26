IPL's Kaviya Maran's Jailer 2 Connections

Kaviya Maran, the face of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, is reportedly set to marry Composer Anirudh Ravichander in a destination wedding in November.

Key Points Kaviya Maran, Executive Director, Sun TV Network and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is set to marry Composer Anirudh Ravichander in November.

Kaviya is Sun TV Chairman Kalanithi Maran's only child. Kalanithi's uncle is former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin.

Anirudh Ravichander has just scored a hit wih Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 Composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to wed Kaviya Maran, the face of the IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on November 10. The two-day destination wedding will reportedly take place in Greece, and will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

All eyes are on Kaviya, the gorgeousx businesswoman, who belongs to one of Tamil Nadu's most prominent business-political families. Namrata Thakker finds out just who she is.

Family Background and Education

IMAGE: Kaviya Maran. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Glow Skin/Instagram

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kaviya's father Kalanithi Maran founded the Sun Group. Her mother Kavery Maran, who is of Coorgi parentage, is associated with the family business.

Kaviya is the granddaughter of former Union minister Murasoli Maran and niece of DMK MP n Dayanidhi Maran. Murasoli Maran's uncle was DMK titan M Karunanidhi; Kaviya's granduncle is former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, Karunaidhi's younger son.

IMAGE: Kaviya with South Africa's rugby Captain Siya Kolisi. Photograph: Kind courtesy SunRisers Eastern Cape/Instagram

Kaviya has a BCom degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai; she then went on to earn an MBA from the Warwick Business School in the UK.

Career and IPL Involvement

IMAGE: Kaviya with Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lucknow Super Giants/Instagram

After returning to Chennai, Kaviya joined the Sun Group as executive director of the Sun TV Network. She has been involved with the group's digital initiatives, including Sun NXT.

IMAGE: Kaviya Maran with Chief Minister Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and movie star Venkatesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad/Instagram

T20 fans across the world know her best as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 league and the Sunrisers Leed in England's The Hundred.

From making sharp auction decisions to cheering her team on from the stands, Kaviya often grabs attention on social media for always making her presence felt.

Upcoming Wedding

IMAGE: Kaviya with SRH fans at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad's Orange Army Official/Instagram

Apart from work, Ms Maran loves travelling, music and of course, cricket, which probably makes her job with SRH a lot of fun.

IMAGE: Kaviya presents the trophy to Aiden Markram, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper. Photograph: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad's Orange Army Official/Instagram

After keeping her relationship quiet for over two years, Kaviya is all set to marry Composer Anirudh Ravichander in November.

IMAGE: Anirudh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anirudh/Instagram

Dating rumours surrounding Anirudh and Kaviya first gained traction in 2025, after they were reportedly spotted having dinner together in Las Vegas. Anirudh dismissed the chatter on social media, calling it 'just rumours'.

IMAGE: Anirudh with Kalinithi Maran, who produced Jailer 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sun Pictures/Instagram

Anirudh with his future father-in-law Kalinithi Maran. After making pan India waves with his composition Why This Kolaveri Di, Anirudh has gone on to compose one blockbuster score after another.

And hey how many of you know he is Rajinikanth's nephew? His mother Lakshmi Ravichander is Latha Rajinikanth's sister.

Kaviya and Anirudh's kalyanam will bring two of Tamil Nadu's tonied movie-political dynasties together.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff