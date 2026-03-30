IPL 2026: Ananya, Suhana, Sara Arjun Cheer MI Win

Bollywood folk were at the Wankhede stadium to watch the Mumbai Indians win its first opening IPL game since 2012.

IMAGE: Suhana Khan, her cousin Alia Chhiba, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor at IPL 2026. Photograph: Alia Chhiba

Key Points Mumbai Indians successfully chased a record target of 221 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

The match at the Wankhede was a star-studded event, with Bollywood folk Sara Arjun, Sonal Chauhan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor cheering from the stands.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were also spotted together with their son Haroon Shorey cheering the Mumbai Indians, showcasing their friendly co-parenting bond.

Like every year, the IPL continues to witness a strong dose of Bollywood glamour.

Lending support to the KKR squad, franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the game against the Mumbai Indians with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor as well as her cousin Alia Chhiba.

Bollywood Stars Grace the Stands

IMAGE: Sara Arjun and Raj Arjun at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via Deepu/X

Mumbai Indians had their share of star fans too. Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun cheered the home team, as she watched the game with her father actor Raj Arjun.

While exiting the venue, Sara was papped with Ishaan Khatter, with whom she co-stars in an ad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Jannat fame Sonal Chauhan cheers the Mumbai Indians.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma Spotted

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Ranvir Shorey shared a selfie from the stadium with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma and their son Haroon Shorey.

Ranvir captioned it: 'So happy we were there to see @mipaltan win today!'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff