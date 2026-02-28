Inside Parineeti Chopra's Beautiful Nursery For Baby Neer

Parineeti Chopra offers a peek into the nursery she and Raghav Chadha have lovingly designed for their son Neer.

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is preparing for her upcoming Netflix series, Talaash: A Mother's Search.

Inside Neer's Nursery: A Peaceful Haven

'Our little sanctuary for Neer,' Parineeti pens a touching note.

'As first time parents, we wanted our nursery to feel calm and meditative from the moment you walked in. Soft sunlight, cool breeze, gentle tones, and a quiet, classic aesthetic that feels true to the both of us.

'We never wanted it loud or filled with too many shades for the initial months of Postpartum. Colours and chaos should come after 2 months.

'For the initial days -- just warmth, healing energy, and a space where the three of us could simply be together.

'Calm bhajans playing in the background, soft breeze from the window enveloping us -- our idea of love. (with a view to die for!)

'I cannot move forward without thanking those who brought this to life Firstly, our fairy godmother @dinky_nirh - thank you for arranging the most beautiful crib, wardrobe, chest and wallpaper for our little baby. You made this process so easy, and so fun. You are truly a gem. @pinchofprettyofficial - are you my official furniture designer now? Yes, and yes. And for our luxurious, gentleman wallpaper - Thankyou @deartinytales . Everything else in the nursery has been lovingly collected from all over the world.'

Baby Neer was born on October 19; his proud parents explain the meaning of his name here.

Just a week ago, Parineeti had shared pictures from her trip to Delhi, Dubai and Ambala with Neer.

Without revealing Neer's face, Parineeti shared glimpses of his adorable moments, from his BMW stroller rides and Delhi mornings to a suitcase packed with his tiny clothes and toys. She even slipped in a snapshot of a cozy date night with Raghav, describing the post as a compilation of 'random tidbits' from her recent travels.

Coming up next for Parineeti Chopra

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin in Talaash: A Mother's Search.

On the professional front, Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming thriller series, Talaash: A Mother's Search.

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the show is about a mother's frantic nine-year search for her kidnapped child. The series also stars Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Sumeet Vyas, and is slated to stream on Netflix.

