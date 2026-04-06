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Inside Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's Baby Shower

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 16:57 IST

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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently hosted a baby shower in Mumbai, inviting a host of television celebrities.

Divyanka Tripathi

Key Points

  • Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya hosted their baby shower in Mumbai, attended by several television celebrities.
  • The couple, who got married 10 years ago, announced their pregnancy recently on social media.
  • Earlier, Divyanka shared moments from a surprise Godh Bharai organised by friends, expressing gratitude for the love received.

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya hosted a baby shower in Mumbai and invited their celebrity friends over. 

 

A Star-Studded Affair

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fell in love on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and got married in 2016. She announced her pregnancy in March.

 

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan, Divyanka's on-screen daughter in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, arrives.

 

Shireen Mirza

Shireen Mirza.

 

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita Bhargava.

 

Sandip Sikcand, Ekta Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandip Sikcand/Instagram

Sandip Sikcand with Ekta Kapoor.

 

Sandip Sikcand, Shraddha Arya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandip Sikcand/Instagram

Shraddha Arya.

 

Sandip Sikcand, Karan V Grover, Poppy Jabbal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandip Sikcand/Instagram

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal join in.

 

Sandip Sikcand, Shikha Singh Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandip Sikcand/Instagram

Shikha Singh Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora.

 

A Surprise Godh Bharai

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

 

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi had posted adorable pictures of a 'Surprise Godh Bharai' on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

 

'We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai...with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget! Thank you, team #Yaariyaan #SurpriseByFriends,' she captioned.

Divyanka featured recently in the reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and The Voice. 

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Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

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