India's Women Power At Cannes

IMAGE: Dimpy Agrawal, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Rucha Pathak and Rabia Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Women in Film India/Instagram

Oscar-winning Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor made her mark on Cannes 2025 by launching a new initiative that spotlights three rising women producers from India, part of her newly-established Women in Film India (WIF India) chapter, reports Variety.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Women in Film India/Instagram

Actor Tillotama Shome is among the three female producers at WIF India. She produced the Bengali film, Baksho Bondi, along with Jim Sarbh. Read more about the film here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Women in Film India/Instagram

The other women producers are Rucha Pathak, a veteran studio executive and creative producer, having worked on films like Paan Singh Tomar, Neerja, Barfi and Madgaon Express as well as Dimpy Agarwal, an independent producer known for socially conscious storytelling.

She is a co-producer on Baksho Bondi and has worked on films like Chashma, Umeed and Monica O My Darling.

WIF India has also awarded an Accreditation Grant to Shefali Bhushan, whose Marathi film Sthal is being showcased at Cannes.

***

Anupam Kher appeared on the Cannes 2025 red carpet ahead of his directorial Tanvi The Great's Saturday premiere at the famed festval.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Tanvi The Great is Anupam's second directorial. His first, Om Jai Jagadish, opened in theatres in 2002.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

And here is Anupam with debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the titular Tanvi.

The film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big screen debut after years of working in television and OTT.

Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, along with Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher

Anupam also met up with Robert De Niro, who was presented a honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement on the opening night.

Anupam and Bobby worked in 2012's Silver Linings Playbook, and have been friends since.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff