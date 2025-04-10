'Indian Idol Has Changed My Life'

'Shreya (Ghoshal) ma'am said she hasn't heard a voice like mine before, and added that even in the future, there won't be another voice like mine.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Ghosh/Instagram

Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh impressed not only with her considerable singing talents but also because of her ability to hold the floor with rare showmanship.

Throughout her dream run on the show, Manasi was never afraid to innovate with her powerful vocals through musical variations that departed from the original song.

The young talent displays the same can-do attitude in an interview with Rediff Senior Contributor Dinesh Raheja. "I will be going for a UK tour and performing live. Badshah sir said that we will be doing a song and I am currently working on a Bengali single that will be released in a few days."

Congratulations. Mid-way through the competition, I had a gut feeling you would win Indian Idol 15. Did you have an intuition too?

Thank you for your wishes. From the very first day, all I wanted was to be a finalist.

I did not have any intuition about emerging the winner.

By God's grace and the love of the viewers, I won the trophy. I'm very grateful.

Considering your strong preference for non-vegetarian food, what was the celebratory meal you had on winning the trophy?

I ate my mummy ke haath ka maach-bhaat (fish and rice made by my mother).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Ghosh/Instagram

What were the other celebrations like?

My parents were overwhelmed with joy.

The day after the results, they surprised me with a road show.

I was in an open jeep with music playing while my neighbours danced. It was grand.

People showered me with petals and love.

What do you think will change after this win and the prize money?

I have not received the prize money as yet, so I can't say anything. But the Indian Idol show and the trophy has changed my life.

What was going through your mind when you held the Indian Idol trophy in your hand?

When I won the trophy, I went literally blank.

My head was numb.

I didn't know how to react.

But deep down inside, I felt a surge of gratitude for my audience, mentors, gurus, friends, parents and God.

IMAGE: Manasi Ghosh with Karan Johar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Ghosh/Instagram

Did you feel upset for your munh bola bhai Subhajit Chakraborty when he lost?

No, because he did not lose.

I don't know what is losing. He was literally one of the best singers in Indian Idol.

I loved the fact that my brother also won.

What were your feelings for Sneha Shankar your rival-turned-friend?

Sneha Shankar and I continue to be good friends.

If not for you, who would you have elected as the winner?

If not me, then I think Subhajit would be a great option for the winner.

What are the moments you will treasure the most from the show?

The comments of the judges on my performances and my interactions with the fellow singers.

Most importantly, getting the opportunity from Lalit Pandit to sing a song (with Shaan for the film, Manu Kya Karega).

Vishal (Dadlani) sir offered me a live performance with him on Sheila Ki Jawaani for one of his shows.

On the eve of the finale, Badshah sir also confirmed that I will be collaborating with him for a song in the near future.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Ghosh/Instagram

Did Lalit Pandit signing you give an added boost to your confidence?

Confidence boost? I was confident before also!

But undoubtedly, I was happy and grateful to Lalit sir for giving me this very nice opportunity.

I unlearned things as well.

After recording the song, I even forgot that I had recorded it. So I didn't let it consume me in any negative way.

You were confidence personified while firing questions to the star guests on Indian Idol. Who was most fun as an interviewee?

The top three were Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.

The judges heaped you with praises. Which compliment did you like the most?

Shreya (Ghoshal) ma'am said she hasn't heard a voice like mine before, and added that even in the future, there won't be another voice like mine.

I am happy when someone describes my voice as unique, especially somebody of the calibre of Shreya ma'am.

I was lucky to have lots of praise showered on me from all the judges.

IMAGE: Manasi Ghosh with Shreya Ghoshal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Ghosh/Instagram

Between Shreya's soft style of singing and Sunidhi Chauhan's robust signature, whose school of singing do you think you belong to?

I belong to both schools but really enjoy singing the Sunidhi style of songs.

Where do you go from here? Have you been approached with any further singing or jingles or hosting offers?

I will be going for a UK tour and performing live.

Badshah sir said that we will be doing a song and I am currently working on a Bengali single that will be released in a few days.

After your attitude in the audition and the fact that you sang Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2, you were labelled Crazy Girl. Is that how you view yourself?

I am a crazy girl. Hence, the name!